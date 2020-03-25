Alistair Brownlee of the GB team will compete in the triathlon of the Tokyo Olympics despite the postponement | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML2fed29a23b332a9b8689fa6230b6662211% %MINIFYHTML2fed29a23b332a9b8689fa6230b6662212%

Tokyo 2020 postponed until 2021 due to a coronavirus pandemic; Brownlee to focus on Ironman after the Olympics





Alistair Brownlee says he will make a third appearance at the Olympics in 2021

British triathlete Alistair Brownlee will extend his short career another 12 months after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games until next year.

The double Olympic champion and his brother Jonny, who are now back in Britain, had been training at altitude in New Mexico when they received the news that this summer's Games had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brownlee, who won the gold triathlon at London 2012 and Rio 2016, admitted that he was ready to ask for time in his short-lived career after Tokyo, and relaunched his ambition to challenge on the & # 39; Ironman & # 39; circuit. but he is committed to competing in Japan in 2021.

Alistair Brownlee (right) beat his brother Jonny to the gold triathlon in Rio 2016

The 31-year-old said to the AP news agency: "Tokyo 2020 would have been 100 percent of my last short-distance race, and now I'm going to have to extend it for another year."

"The logical conclusion is that it will be more difficult because I will be another year older."

"But you never know what will happen in a year in endurance sports. A year ago I didn't think I would be in the position I am in now. I thought my short career was effectively over."

"It is still my intention to keep going after Tokyo. I want to run longer distances again and in the future, I will focus solely on 'Ironman'."

"It is going to be a challenge (competing at next year's Olympics) but there are a lot of people in a much worse position than me."

"The Olympics are an inspiring thing, but when people are in the hospital losing their lives, it seems inappropriate if any of those resources go to a sports event."

Brownlee won his full debut & # 39; Ironman & # 39; in Ireland in June

Current blockade rules that limit citizens to one activity per day are likely to frustrate the brothers, who are used to embarking on daily races and cycles through the Yorkshire countryside.

But Brownlee is eager to keep the issue in perspective and said he felt more for the younger athletes who now face major disruptions in their respective missions to reach their first Olympics.

He admitted: "I think it will be very difficult because I have been out and active for almost every day of my life."

"But I have the experience and I think the delay will have a greater impact on those athletes who have been giving absolutely everything to do what their first Games would have been."

"It is a good challenge to come up with a new form of exercise program. I will do my best, but in terms of the sporting aspect, at least that may now be in second place for the time being." "