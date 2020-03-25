Albertsons, Kroger, Tom Thumb and Walmart add sneeze guards in pay lanes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– With COVID-19 spreading across North Texas and the nation, checkout aisles and customer service counters at several of the largest supermarket chains in the United States are beginning to look a little different.

Albertsons, Kroger, Tom Thumb and Walmart are installing plexiglass sneeze guards in the coming weeks to help protect customers and their employees from the spread of the coronavirus.

It is part of a growing number of changes, including the application of social distancing guidelines, that companies are implementing as they continue to open up, working on the front lines during this public health pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML49a7e7b2528a7bc7f214a7ee3cf8d8e011% %MINIFYHTML49a7e7b2528a7bc7f214a7ee3cf8d8e012%

Walmart

Walmart is adding sneeze guards to its 4,700 US stores. USA And at its 600 Sam’s Club locations in the next three weeks. It's also adding floor decals to pay lines that remind people of the Centers for Disease Control's six-foot social distance recommendations.

The company said it also found a "new solution,quot; to disinfect shopping carts: a new backpack-style sprayer that employees use to clean cars "faster and more thoroughly."

Walmart employees will also have free access to telehealth medical appointments. Copayment is normally $ 4 per appointment.

The company announced last week that it would shorten its store hours due to demand for essential items during the coronavirus pandemic. It will also open its stores an hour earlier on Tuesdays for seniors only, through April 28.

Albertsons / Tom Thumb

Albertsons, which owns a number of supermarket brands across the country, including Tom Thumb, said it will install sneeze shields at all of its 2,200 stores in the next two weeks. Albertsons Cos officials. They said they are "… installing Plexiglass barriers in their pay lanes to help protect customers and employees."

Stores are also adding signs and floor stickers in areas where people often wait, including at the pharmacy, at the exit lines, and at the deli.

Albertsons is suspending its self-serve bars for wings and soups, adding special shopping hours for seniors, and implementing more frequent cleaning of its stores and shopping carts.

Kroger

Kroger is making similar changes, including the installation of sneeze guards and floor stickers on social distancing in its 2,700 US stores in the coming weeks.

It also allows employees to wear protective gloves and masks.

objective

Social distancing signs and floor stickers are also being added at Target. The company announced Wednesday that its exit lanes will be cleaned after every transaction, and only a few hallways will be open at any given time so that the closed lanes can be thoroughly cleaned.

Target will also leave returns and exchanges at the store for the next three weeks to reduce the number of items its employees are touching.

Return dates will be extended for those affected by the sudden change in policy. Target also suspends sales of reusable bags, so it will waive the fees generally charged in some places for plastic and paper bags.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)