Alarm when Libya, devastated by war, confirms the first case of coronavirus | News

Health authorities in war-torn Libya have confirmed the country's first case of the new coronavirus amid a week-long oil blockade that has dramatically cut funding for a health system destroyed by years of conflict.

Ehmed Ben Omar, the internationally recognized health minister of the National Accord Government (GNA), confirmed Libya's "first contamination,quot; in a brief statement Tuesday night.

"The necessary steps have been taken to treat (the patient)," said Ben Omar.

The National Center for Disease Control identified the patient as a 73-year-old man who had returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia through Tunisia on March 5. He said he is now receiving medical treatment for his isolated fever and cough at a health facility in the capital Tripoli.

More than 425,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Some 109,000 have recovered, but nearly 19,000 have died, according to data compiled by the United States-based Johns Hopkins University.

The crisis, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), is testing health systems worldwide, prompting governments to impose a series of drastic measures in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus .

But it poses a particular challenge for Libya, which has been engulfed in chaos since the 2011 overthrow of ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The oil-rich country is divided between the GNA in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east affiliated with Khalifa Haftar., a renegade military commander who launched an offensive in April last year to wrest control of the capital.

In January, tribal groups loyal to Haftar confiscated several oil terminals under the nominal command of the GNA to squeeze out their foreign exchange reserves. That campaign has cost the government more than $ 3.5 billion in lost revenue to date, according to the Libyan National Petroleum Corporation.

Oil, which accounts for almost all of Libya's exports, is crucial for Tripoli authorities to pay state workers across the country, including those in the health sector.

In another blow to the government's efforts to combat the coronavirus, fighting resumed on the capital's southern front on Tuesday, the day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for restraint.

"If the fighting continues, we could have an absolutely devastating spread of the epidemic," said Guterres when he called for a ceasefire in conflicts around the world.

Both administrations had already imposed a curfew and ordered the closure of several public places, including cafes and mosques, but echoing the comments of the UN chief, experts have warned that the movements will be hurt by the continuing fight.