Airlines want to terminate most domestic flights due to low passenger numbers, Coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML78300ae2b70b646a3a5a3e125381d56c11% %MINIFYHTML78300ae2b70b646a3a5a3e125381d56c12%
(DETROIT Up News Info) – U.S. Airlines is developing a potential plan for a voluntary closure.
That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which says airlines want to terminate most of their domestic flights.
%MINIFYHTML78300ae2b70b646a3a5a3e125381d56c13%%MINIFYHTML78300ae2b70b646a3a5a3e125381d56c14%
American carriers face empty seats and a lack of passengers due to the coronavirus outbreak, and many of them are already reducing their available flights.
%MINIFYHTML78300ae2b70b646a3a5a3e125381d56c15% %MINIFYHTML78300ae2b70b646a3a5a3e125381d56c16%
So far no agreement has been announced.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.