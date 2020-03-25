Airlines want to terminate most domestic flights due to low passenger numbers, Coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Airlines want to terminate most domestic flights due to low passenger numbers,...

(DETROIT Up News Info) – U.S. Airlines is developing a potential plan for a voluntary closure.

That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which says airlines want to terminate most of their domestic flights.

American carriers face empty seats and a lack of passengers due to the coronavirus outbreak, and many of them are already reducing their available flights.

So far no agreement has been announced.

