Home Entertainment Africans lashed in the streets on the forced curfew of the coronavirus!...

Africans lashed in the streets on the forced curfew of the coronavirus! (Vine)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The coronavirus has affected Africa, and in particular the African nation of Senegal. Before today, there are 79 cases in Senegal. A large part of them are from the more rural region of Diourbel.

The nation's president Macky Sall gave a presidential speech two days ago and announced the following:

The school is closed for three months (it had been closed for only three weeks.

He declared a national state of emergency.

There is a curfew at 8:00 pm. State security officials will enforce the curfew.

All public gatherings canceled for next month, including the Independence Day parade, etc.

All mosques closed.

These changes in daily life sparked protests that resulted in large gatherings of people. video:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©