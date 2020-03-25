Adam Schefter's NFL Draft Proposal Is A Terrible Idea And Fans Hate It

%MINIFYHTML31cb1467137265255f7f03736e67b61b11% %MINIFYHTML31cb1467137265255f7f03736e67b61b12%

ESPN's Adam Schefter is a great reporter, but his proposal for the NFL Draft is a terrible idea.

Just watch it.

For more context, this is what Schefter said in "Get up,quot; about his proposal.

"How about having a draft round every night," Schefter said. "So we have seven nights, seven rounds. It's basically the Hanukkah of the NFL Draft. And there's no rush to beat anything. It gives teams on the clock more time. It's not like coaches have to have players. on minicamps next week. They don't. There are no minicamps. There is no offseason program. There is no other sporting event on the calendar. Make the draft happen one round per night for a consecutive week. "

How about no.

The current configuration is perfect. Casual fans can tune into the first round in its entirety with many names that most fans will recognize from college football. Then move on to Day 2 with Rounds 2-3 as we cover more ground with still-relevant draft picks. Then we move on to Day 3 for Rounds 4-7 for truly die-hard soccer fans. This setting is so Perfect for me to set new grade records last season.

There's only a lot of interesting content to watch on day 3. Relevant draft picks will be announced on Twitter or in the stories you can read after the draft. Players are not taking the stage at this time. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell does not announce the election. Day 3 is full of guys you have never heard of. Sometimes even the networks that cover the draft have not heard of the players.

This problem is only exacerbated when you interrupt individual rounds for television viewing. Do you really want to spend your Tuesday night watching the sixth round of the NFL Draft? I understand that there are no other sports right now, but there must be something on Netflix that is more compelling than watching draft picks.

While I have been negative so far, I will say that there are some benefits to this idea. As Schefter pointed out, there is no reason do not to do it. With everything closed, there's really no obvious downside other than the fact that it would be boring to watch. ESPN's Ed Werder also had a fair point about the proposal regarding overtime for general managers.

Genius level adjustment. More entertainment and distraction for America. More time for GMs to make decisions about prospects they know less about than normal. https://t.co/xcdmWtqfRc – Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 25, 2020

Still, Schefter's idea was mostly met with negative reactions on social media.

This would be horrible. Round 1 makes sense, even 2 and 3 have at least one argument to be separate. But who wants highlights and insightful comments and highlights on why one team picked up a special safety team with 7 tackles last year? Nobody wants that. https://t.co/2YO2X2o3T0 – Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2020

Just keep the eraser as is.