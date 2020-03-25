Adam Peaty: Guilt for Conducting Olympic Athletes Retreat for Tokyo 2020 Postponement | Olympic Games News





Olympic champion Adam Peaty was ready to defend his 100m breaststroke title

Adam Peaty is one of many Team GB athletes who have spoken of his relief after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021.

The 2020 Games have been postponed for a year until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were to be held in Japan from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games would take place from August 25 to September 6, but both have been rescheduled for next year.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says the Games will be held no later than the summer of 2021, but the event will still be called the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Peaty, who was preparing to defend his gold medal at the 100m breaststroke, says the pressure has been relieved from the athletes who don't feel compelled to put on a show despite the circumstances.

"I think a lot of athletes can breathe now. They don't have pressure to train, they don't have pressure to compete," he said. Sky Sports News.

"The Olympics is the biggest sporting event on the planet and costs billions of pounds, so when it comes to changing it to a few months it is a big question."

"This is for the good not only of the Japanese nation, but of the world, of humanity. We want to put on a show in 2021 when we don't feel guilty about acting and we hope we can inspire people to do better and be better."

Gemili: social distancing has made training 'almost impossible'

Britain's Adam Gemili says social distancing patterns have impacted athletes' training schedule

GB team sprinter Adam Gemili also says he is relieved to be clear about the postponement because it has been "almost impossible,quot; to maintain his training schedule while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"It's a huge relief to finally have that clarity. Now we can start shaping the rest of our year and adjust, making new plans for next summer instead of really having to put everything in," Gemili said. Sky Sports News.

"Not only for me, but for all the athletes in the world, it has been almost impossible with the blocks and the social distancing."

"If the Olympics had been organized and we were training the way we did, the quality of the Games would not have been the highest, so I think we are a little relieved that it has been officially postponed."

Ansley hopes Team GB athletes won't quit

The postponement also means disrupting athletes' plans outside of the Games, whether it's a planned retirement after Tokyo 2020 or others that may have deferred college degrees to be completed by 2021.

Giselle Ansley (second from left) in action for Team GB at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Giselle Ansley, a member of the GB team's women's hockey team, says she hopes the competitors will not have to give up their Olympic dream due to the date change.

"Some people were definitely planning to retire and when you think you're four months away and suddenly you're 16 months away, it's a massive change," he said. Sky Sports News.

"We have many young people on our team who were planning to return to college and finish their degrees.

"Those plans have to change and in the coming weeks and months there will be talks about that, how other things can be changed and changed."

"I hope (the Team GB team) stays that way. People have trained for many, many years for the opportunity and I think they will give you an opportunity to try to get there in a year. This team has done a great effort,quot;. a lot of hard work in the last four years. I hope the same team can go to Tokyo in 2021.

"It's not like Premier League football (and the finances that come with it), it's a lot of hard work."

IOC President Thomas Bach says the rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world and its acceleration in already affected areas meant that there was no other option than to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year.

Questions and Answers: Was the postponement of Tokyo 2020 inevitable?

by Sky Sports News journalist Geraint Hughes …

Is postponing the Olympics the right decision?

Judging by the actions of the Canadian and Australian Olympic Committees in withdrawing their teams on Monday, and a large number of athletes calling for the IOC to postpone the Games, it seems clear that the decision will have the support of the majority.

Now that the Games have been officially postponed, it is difficult, if not impossible, to find a voice to criticize the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers for their decision. In the UK, there is a chorus of agreements from the British Olympic Association (BOA), the British Paralympic Association (BPA), the Sport of the United Kingdom, the Government and many, many athletes.

Should the organizers have waited so long?

This is where that chorus of deals is no longer in tune with the IOC. Why only now have the Olympic Games been postponed, when the rest of the sports calendar has practically closed, including the European Football Championship?

Athletes have been saying for days, if not weeks, that they need clarity from the IOC and Tokyo 2020. While the IOC was telling athletes to prepare normally for a start in July, many test events and Olympic sports competitions They postponed or canceled, so the message was very confusing. "How can we prepare if we have no competition to prepare? How can we train if our training facilities are closed?" They were recurring questions.

From the IOC's point of view, it has been the most difficult decision in peacetime that the organization has had to make. Three times during the war periods, the Olympics were canceled, but the Games have never been postponed.

There is also the question of the contract between the IOC and Tokyo. The Host City Agreement states that the IOC has the right to withdraw the organization from a Game if it does not take place in an Olympic year. Clearly due to the coronavirus pandemic, the situation facing both the IOC and Tokyo could not have been foreseen, but it is not in a legal document.

Given the cost of organizing Tokyo 2020, located somewhere in the £ 12.5 billion region, the complexity of sponsorship and commercial contracts, let alone global broadcast deals, the IOC has had quite a bit of work on her hands.

However, given the actions of UEFA, national soccer leagues and other sports around the world in recent weeks, many people will wonder if the IOC's strong commitment to hosting the Games could be a position that It seems a little bad. judged now.

UK Sports Lady President Katherine Grainger says postponing the 2020 Olympics will raise questions and challenges for some British athletes

Did the IOC and Tokyo 2020 only react due to the withdrawal of teams from Canada and Australia?

It will be a factor that will focus minds along with the increasing noise from athletes around the world, urging the IOC not only for clarity, but to postpone the Olympics.

The IOC will argue that one of its key decision-making markers was the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) which in the last 24 hours has confirmed to the IOC that the growth of the pandemic is now alarming.

What does this mean for athletes?

At least now they know what is happening. Many athletes were uncomfortable at the prospect of competing in Tokyo 2020 this summer when all other sports were postponed or canceled, and people around the world were suffering.

In terms of preparation, it will be a blow: from archery to boxing, canoeing and rowing, shooting and athletics, athletes have been honing their skills to be the best they could be in July and August.

The Olympics are the pinnacle of many sports, so the peak is focused on a few weeks every four years. Athletes will have to adapt every time the Games are reorganized, it's as simple as that. The rest of the world is reorganizing their lives, so it is no different for any future Olympian.

World Athletics President Lord Coe has endorsed the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic

In terms of funding, UK Sport Executive Director Sally Munday sent a welcome message to the funded athletes saying they will not have to pay the money they received to get to Tokyo 2020. They will also work with the government to come up with a plan to help athletes financially as they look to potential Olympics in 2021.

Will athletes now take time off and start again?

Some will, some will not. Some athletes are unable to train at this time due to closing restrictions; some can do something, if it is not the usual thing. What is clear is that any idea of ​​competitive sport is off the agenda at the moment.

Lord Coe, president of World Athletics, has suggested that he will seek to alter the schedule for the athletics season: start later and end later this year, and meet the needs of athletes in 2021. Coronavirus has meant that people from all walks of life of life have to commit and make sacrifices. Sport is no different.

Where personal human stories can get quite emotional is for athletes hoping to retire after Tokyo 2020. Can they drag aging bodies to their required physical and mental state at a later date? Some will, others will not have the chance.