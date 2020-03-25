Abortion Providers Sue Texas Over Coronavirus Outbreak Order – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Planned Parenthood is teaming up with other abortion providers to sue Texas for moving to ban abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Austin, Texas is one of the most salient challenges to a government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive director of Whole Woman’s Health, an abortion service provider with three clinics in Texas, said he canceled 150 appointments this week.

That was after Amy Hagstrom-Miller said after Governor Greg Abbott issued an order Sunday that ended non-essential surgeries to free doctors to fight COVID-19.

