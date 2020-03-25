Aasif Mandvi welcomes the first child in & # 39; True NYC Fashion & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8a8e0a826899d655b207bef6f2697a8911% %MINIFYHTML8a8e0a826899d655b207bef6f2697a8912%

WENN

The actor and comedian expresses his gratitude that his son with his wife Shaifali Puri, whom he married in 2017, was born without incident & # 39; in these difficult times & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Funny Aasif Mandvi He is a first-time father, after receiving a baby with his wife Shaifali Puri.

The couple announced the happy news in a statement to People, revealing that their son was born on March 14 (20), and "showed up for his party at 3:27 am" in "true New York fashion."

%MINIFYHTML8a8e0a826899d655b207bef6f2697a8913% %MINIFYHTML8a8e0a826899d655b207bef6f2697a8914%

Referring to the global coronavirus pandemic, they continued: "In these difficult times, we are very grateful for your safe arrival and your reminder of the tenacity of life and love, the strength of family and the inevitability of new beginnings."

%MINIFYHTML8a8e0a826899d655b207bef6f2697a8915% %MINIFYHTML8a8e0a826899d655b207bef6f2697a8916%

"Please stay safe there, we are all in this together and we will get through it together!"

Ex "The daily show"Correspondent Aasif, who currently stars on the NBC show"Evil"She married charity executive Shaifali at an inter-religious Hindu and Muslim ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, in August 2017.

The couple met through a mutual friend in 2013 and got engaged in 2016 while on vacation in Big Sur, California.