A local emergency nurse shares her work day, concerned about COVID-19

This story was told by Ellen MacInnis, who sits on the board of directors of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and works as an emergency room nurse at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Brighton, and has been transcribed and edited from a conversation with Kristi Palma.

My name is Ellen MacInnis and I am a staff nurse in the emergency department of St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Brighton. I have been in the emergency room for about 20 years or so. I work 36 hours a week, three 12-hour night shifts.

This is the most important challenge we have had, I think, in medical care, certainly in my life. It is something we think about almost constantly while we are at work. We think about the challenges of giving the best possible care to our patients in view of the shortage of equipment. At St. Elizabeth & # 39; s, we have had most of the supplies we need. The last time I worked, I didn't have an N95 mask, but luckily I had saved one from a previous shift.

It has been a challenge to identify who is at risk. I recently took care of a patient whose only complaint was pain in the side and abdomen. She was not feverish. She had none of the risks for COVID-19. She was a relatively young person. I spent hours with her. And then, a day later, a radiologist made an incidental finding of bilateral lung opacities, which are the hallmark of COVID-19 infection. She has already been tested. The last time I was at work, the results had not yet returned. But that was a little scary. I thought I would know when I was at risk, and now I know I don't know. I don't think anyone has a good handle on all the indicators of who is positive COVID-19 yet. At this point, we just have to assume that they are all COVID-19 positive.

Preparing to care for a patient who is a potential COVID-19 patient or a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 requires a lot of resources and time. We know from the Ebola outbreak that we are more likely to become contaminated with the offending organism when we are retiring, or what is called 'taking off', our protective gear, i.e. our robe, our gloves and then our face shield. and our mask That is the highest risk of exposure at that time. Now if I am putting on and taking off for each patient, I am using a lot of PPE and now we know that there is a finite supply of that. And also, it takes a long time to do everything correctly. I am concerned that when the volume increases, I may not take the time I need to take the best care of my patients. And to keep me safe.

I think for the most part the patients have been very appreciative and understanding. One of the things that really worries us is that we have a lot of people who walk well, people who are not sick but who want to go to the hospital and get tested just to be safe. It is a tremendous waste of resources. Do not come to the hospital to be tested. You are exposing yourself to people, you are exposing yourself to a place where there is an absolute incidence of COVID-19. And you are using precious resources. I have to use PPE twice to care for a coming patient just to be safe.

I am also concerned about environmental services people. They are working like dogs to keep everything as clean as possible. They work non-stop. It can take half an hour, forty-five minutes to thoroughly clean a COVID-19 room.

Originally, we didn't have medical uniforms, we were wearing our own medical uniforms. One day, I brought a sheet to work with me. When I got off work, I put the sheet on the seat of my car, drove home, and when I got out of my car, I cleaned everything I could, went into my garage and threw everything onto the street. washing machine. And I left my shoes. And when I was going to work that night, I put on everything cool and then I sat on the front steps to put my shoes on. I didn't even want them in the house. Then for a couple of days we had thickets. Then we ran out of bushes. So I'm wearing my own uniforms to work tonight, so I'll probably do the same.

We used to go out and get food or order food. And some places are not delivered now. And I understand that. And many restaurants are closed. So that is a challenge. So I am fighting and bringing food with me because 12 hours is a long shift. We are very grateful for the restaurants that are still open and delivering. We've had nurses whose families are sending out buckets of snacks and the like to keep us on duty and that's really nice.

The hardest part of this now is that we know what is coming. We saw what happened in Washington, we observed what happened in New York and we knew what was coming. We call it pre-traumatic stress syndrome. It is like waiting for the other shoe to fall off. We know it is coming. We know we will remember this in two weeks, we will remember it today and say, "Those were the good old days." We know it will be very difficult. Nurses will always go to work and we will always take care of patients. We don't know how not to do this.

The saddest thing for me, I am trying not to cry, is that I cannot see my children. I have two adult daughters and two grandchildren and I cannot see them. I won't venture into stores any more than I have to. My youngest daughter, when supplies start to run out, said she will go get supplies and leave them for me. But I won't be able to see it.

