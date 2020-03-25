A Chat with Rachel Chavkin from Hadestown – Deadline

Tony Award Winning Success Hadestown, directed by Rachel Chavkin, is, relatively speaking, of course, in solid shape for the eventual resumption of performances when Broadway deems it safe and appropriate to reopen theaters. The Anaïs Mitchell musical that brings a contemporary folk-rock twist to the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice won eight Tons last year and became one of the season's unskilled commercial hits, regularly selling the Walter Kerr Theater with weekly gross earnings in excess of $ 1 million.

Hadestown It certainly should be among the Broadway productions that are likely to start running after the crisis, but Chavkin, like everyone else in the industry, is concerned about the newest shows, about friends and colleagues, about the untold number of workers in the entire Broadway ecosystem. "

Chavkin's latest theatrical effort, the musical Matt Gould-Carson Kreitzer LempickaIt was originally established to host a pre-Broadway engagement this spring at the La Jolla Playhouse in California. The musical, about the royal painter of the Russian Revolution era, Tamara de Lempicka, has been postponed in La Jolla until next season.

Also approaching Chavkin, as reported by Deadline last month, is his fEature's film director's debut in Paramount's psychological thriller Shrew nest.

The Up News Info recently reached Tony Award-winning director, who shared his thoughts on the crisis.

This conversation, which took place before the postponement of March 25 of the Tony Awards 2020, has been edited and condensed.

DEADLINE: So Rachel, how's your week going?

RACHEL CHAVKIN: All things considered my week has been fine. I think, like many people, I sway back and forth between a feeling of cold resignation and panic attacks. And having lots of family conversations about how to respond. But, you know, I am well aware that out of many people in my field and ecosystem, I am very lucky. I am. Hadestown It opened last year and is in good shape. We are all eager, obviously, to be able to start again with the public.

DEADLINE: If this had happened last year, what could have happened to Hadestown?

CHAVKIN: Oh, I have no idea. I've been in contact with my Hadestown producers, who are wonderful human beings, so I'm also close to them, and I know they've been incredibly concerned about their colleagues (in new shows).

I am very close to Ben Power who (adapted) Lehman's trilogy, and we had a drink and we were hanging out when the European travel restrictions were overrun, and I immediately said to Ben, you have to go, it's time for you to go home with your family.

Back to what would have happened to HadestownI just have no idea. I know I feel incredibly lucky that we opened last year, and I am hopeful that the field in terms of Tony's deadlines, all of this, will find out to be out. But I know it's not like a Broadway show is never It is not precarious and I only feel for everyone. The parking attendants who park the cars, the dishwashers and the staff of the Glass House tavern. Our ecosystem is vast, and of course we know that Broadway, as well as Off Broadway and Off Off Broadway are part of the employment of not just those workers, but a large part of what supports Midtown Manhattan, and downtown Manhattan and Bushwick, prospering. Independent artists are deeply vulnerable. Off Broadway spaces are enormously vulnerable. And once again, none of these is who or what would describe himself as cash, even in good times.

DEADLINE: Are you in contact with the cast members and other creatives? I'm trying to get an idea of ​​what communication is like now.

Amber Gray, "Hadestown"

Matthew Murphy



CHAVKIN: Amber Gray and I text every day because she and I are best friends, but I emailed everyone in the company on stage because I obviously have the deepest personal relationship with the cast, just to say that I'm Here if someone is going crazy, call anytime. Producers did the same for the entire company in the building. I hear from people occasionally. I think they all move between madness and calm. You know, the refrain I hear from many places is that a lot of good art is going to come out of this. (Laughs) I I don't know if that's true or if there is going to be a lot of good television watching this. Frankly, there is room for both. My husband and I have just started watching Hillary Clinton's documentary on Hulu, which is spectacular and devastating to watch right now.

DEADLINE: Have things been stopped professionally? What is happening with your projects?

Eden Espinosa, "Lempicka", Williamstown Festival 2018

Daniel Rader



CHAVKIN: There is nothing concrete to say yet at the moment, but Lempicka It is a show that was on the way for a pre-Broadway test. So, of course, not only the things of this season are being affected, but all the things that they were preparing for the next season. So for me it's my biggest project right now, and the timeline of that will certainly affect other things. But I'm happy to say that the writers and I have had some great Zoom meetings. We are getting the script and the score in as rigorous and emotional a place as possible. So it's definitely not wasting time.

DEADLINE: Are the cast members sneaking in for secret rehearsals?

CHAVKIN: I honestly don't think that's happening. You know, a manager is not the employer, ever. In my world, we, along with artists, are employees of producers and theaters. However, I know that many directors were very aware of the potential security risks when certain projects were pushing to continue testing. I believe we have now come to a place where everyone is huddled together and paying attention to our public health officials emphasizing the need to quarantine as much as possible so as not to overstep the health system.

DEADLINE: Will the public be eager to return? Or will they be scared?

CHAVKIN: I suppose it will take time for the world to return to normal, but we will get there. I feel clear about it.