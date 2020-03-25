6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sex Tape Allegedly Leaks Online

%MINIFYHTML79c66ec249cf768125d61fc2a8ee5db511% %MINIFYHTML79c66ec249cf768125d61fc2a8ee5db512%

The graphic video reportedly features a woman who looks like former rapper Sara Molina having a sexual encounter with a man, who is believed to be her former manager Kifano & # 39; Shotti & # 39; Jordan.

While Tekashi a.k.a. 6ix9ine he's trapped behind bars, a sex tape allegedly featuring his ex Sara Molina has gone online. The leaked video reportedly features graphic images of the jailed rapper's mommy with an African-American man.

Some people believe the man in the video is none other than former 6ix9ine manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, with whom she was accused of having an affair. Sara has consistently denied that she is romantically involved with Shotti, but the video could demonstrate otherwise.

However, it has not been confirmed if the people in the video are Sara and Shotti, as neither of them has commented on the leaked sex tape.

In other news, 6ix9ine's request to leave prison early has been denied for fear of contracting the coronavirus in the cell. Citing a confirmed case of coronavirus at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, his attorney Lance Lazzaro wrote a letter to a judge asking him to be released from the Queens Detention Center early due to the rapidly spreading outbreak.

Lance reasoned that the rapper's pre-existing health problems could put him at high risk if he catches the disease. The lawyer noted that the hitman "FEFE" has asthma, which has hospitalized him several times in the past. He also claimed that 6ix9ine had bronchitis and sinusitis last October.

However, the judge has denied the request, claiming that the court lacks the legal authority to grant it. The judge suggests that 6ix9ine and his attorney file their application with the Bureau of Prisons.

6ix9ine's lawyer still appears to be hopeful that his request will be granted, telling TMZ that the judge's decision "is a strong recommendation to the BOP to release him immediately."

In December 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 2 years in prison after testifying against other members of Nine Trey Gangsters. He is expected to be released on August 2, which means he has less than five months to serve behind bars.