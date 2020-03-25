50 Cent shares his best memories of Pop Smoke and talks about executive production of his album

As many celebrities practice social distancing like the rest of us, they have been using their Instagram platforms to entertain their fans. On Tuesday, 50 Cent was one of many celebrities who got live and talked to their fans.

While playing some old school records and expressing the importance of knowing good music to move forward, he ended up telling a story about Pop Smoke.

50 spoke about one of the times he met Pop, and while talking to him, Pop had been on the phone during their discussion. Confused by his actions, 50 thought Pop was not paying attention to him. However, when he went to see exactly what Pop was doing, he discovered that he had been taking notes on his phone and holding on to the words of advice they gave him.

50 said, "Look, there's a difference between a n * gga who copies you. That's not copying. He never copied a damn thing from me. He looked at it and saw what it contained. It influenced him and he was doing his thing with it."

He continued: "He told his mother that he would take her to an award show and I just want that part to be real."

Previously this month50 announced for the first time that it would help produce and finish the Pop Smoke album.

It's been just over a month since Pop Smoke was murdered in California at the age of 20. There have been no updates on his murder.

We continue to keep loved ones and fans of Pop Smoke up in prayer as they continue to mourn his passing.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94