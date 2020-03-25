50 Cent Brings Tears to Fans' Eyes With This Video – Watch the Sensitive Topic He Touched

50 Cent was live on his social media account and he even made some of his fans cry recently. He was addressing his memories of Pop Smoke, but he also discussed executive production of his album.

Check out the video The Shade Room shared below.

Many fans told 50 that it made them cry by remembering Pop Smoke.

Someone commented, "50 really liked Pop Smoke because they don't talk about anyone who's been through."

A follower said, "Wait until Bobby Shmurda is released, I need you on a track together."

Another commenter posted this: "So did you really like his music? … oh … ok. Quote a Pop Smoke lyric other than him saying random words … I'll wait,quot; "

Someone else said: ‘you say 50 is a man of facts and numbers. If you want to finish your album, you know why, since he's a man of facts and numbers. It is not for you to understand or understand, it is for people who liked their music like me, because it was different and like a breath of fresh air. And I can appreciate 50 for that! "

Another follower said that this is the ideal time to make babies during the coronavirus crisis and posted: ‘There will be many babies to be born once this quarantine ends! I'm just thanking God I'm not going to be one of them! "

A follower wrote: "Obviously I was pregnant before all of this happened … some of you must start using your brain."

Someone else posted: "They always want to put a baby inside you after they see you working hard."

Apart from this, the rapper did not hesitate to call his followers in case they could get lazy while they were in quarantine and stop exercising.

Ad

50 Cent wants people to not choose to press pause in physical exercise, even while trapped inside their homes during this global crisis.



Post views:

0 0