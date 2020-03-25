25 people with ties to Stanford test positive – Up News Info San Francisco

STANFORD (Up News Info SF) – At least 25 people linked to Stanford University have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The university said one of the cases is a student, who is currently self-insulating on campus. Meanwhile, the other 24 who have tested positive include faculty, staff, students, and postdocs "who reside in a variety of communities in the Bay Area and beyond."

The Stanford figure includes students who left the area and returned home, along with medical school employees, including those who work in clinical settings. The college number also includes individuals tested at the school and those who reported their results to the school.

Authorities emphasized that the count should not be considered exhaustive, as it is partially based on personal reports and the rapidly changing nature of the spread of the virus.

No additional details on the cases were released, citing medical privacy concerns.

Stanford urged students who are awaiting the results of the COVID-19 test or those who have already received their results, to contact Dean of Students Mona Hicks. Postdocs should contact the schools Office of Postdoctoral Affairs. Faculty and staff should contact their human resources director or human resources manager.