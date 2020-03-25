2020 Tony Awards Joins List of Major Events Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The 74th annual awards ceremony, which honors the actors and teams behind Broadway's top shows, was initially scheduled for June 7 at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

The 74th annual Tony Awards has become the latest major award show to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paying tribute to the actors and teams behind Broadway's top shows, the event was scheduled for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

"The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans are of utmost importance to us," representatives of the Broadway League, the American Theater Wing, said in a statement. "We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway reopens. We look forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."

The Gran Via Blanca was forced to close on March 12 and Tony-worthy shows like "Hangmen" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" They have already been officially canceled.

The Olivier Awards and the Billboard Music Awards are among the top awards to have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.