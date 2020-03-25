1 million Californians have applied for unemployment since March 13 – Up News Info Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) – Four of the nation's largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend residential mortgage payments for Californians affected by the coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

The announcement comes when more than 1 million Californians have applied for unemployment benefits since March 13 because many companies have had to close due to a state order to "stay home,quot; to prevent the virus from spreading.

Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi, and JP Morgan Chase have agreed to waive mortgage payments for people affected by the coronavirus. Another 200 autonomous state banks and credit unions made similar commitments, he said.

But Newsom noted that Bank of America agreed to suspend payments for one month. "I hope they reconsider and join those other banks that are willing to do the right thing," he said.

Newsom said everyone is eligible, regardless of how much money they earn. He said the owners must submit "some form of documentation," but did not provide details.

The news comes after Congress reached an agreement with the Trump administration on a $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package to keep the economy afloat during the crisis. The plan would increase weekly unemployment benefits by $ 600 more than what the states are already providing.

Anticipating a wave of applications, Newsom urged homeowners to take time to sort out their mortgage documents before contacting their lender.

"If every person with a residential mortgage makes a phone call to their bank at the same time, those call centers will collapse," Newsom said.

Newsom continued to urge people to take the coronavirus threat seriously, reiterating the death of a teenager in Los Angeles earlier in the week who had tested positive for the virus. Los Angeles County health officials have backed off since their announcement that a child died of coronavirus, saying the death may have been caused by something else.

During its daily briefing, the county health department said the unidentified boy from the city of Lancaster was among the four new deaths.

"Although the first tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternative explanation for this fatality,quot; and the case should be evaluated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA, According to the statement.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said a 17-year-old boy had been hospitalized for respiratory problems and died of septic shock, a reaction to a widespread infection that can cause dangerously low blood pressure and organ failure.

Parris said the boy's father also has coronavirus and worked at a job where he had close contact with the public.

The mayor said the boy may have had long-term health problems in the past, but was recently healthy. He said he does not doubt that the teenager died of COVID-19 complications.

"We are the first city in the nation to lose a child, and that is unbearable to me," he said.

A CDC report last week found no deaths from coronavirus in the US. USA Among people 19 years and younger. That age group accounted for less than 3% of all hospitalizations.

As with many other communities, Lancaster, a city of 170,000 Mojave Desert north of Los Angeles, has been struggling to find evidence and protective gear to deal with the virus. The city has ordered 100,000 test kits from Europe, Parris said.

