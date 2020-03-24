Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans Prove to be the Perfect Marriage | NBA News

Less than a year after his NBA career, the connection between Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and the city of New Orleans has proven to be a perfect marriage.

Confident but not cocky, widely celebrated but humble, the 19-year-old embodies many of New Orleans' best traits. Since arriving at Big Easy last summer, Williamson has consistently put others ahead of himself, as evidenced by his recent vow to help Smoothie King Center staff members cover lost wages due to the suspended season of the NBA.

The Duke product and the general selection n. # 1 is also loved by his veteran teammates, who appreciate his selfless approach and enthusiasm for simply wanting to be part of the team.

Image:

Williamson throws a two-handed dunk against Minnesota



Throughout countless interviews since turning pro, Williamson has emphasized the impact of his upbringing and family mindset, something he repeatedly touches on when describing his background and interests outside of basketball.

The best moments as an athlete?

Every time I won a championship, whether it was winning the ACC championship at Duke, my three mobs (from state titles) in high school, or a youth league championship when I was younger. Championship moments are always the best and those you remember.

Why did you choose to use No. 1?

I had it on Duke. I thought about going back to my 12th high school, but number 1 is number 1. I am trying to be the best. I felt like it fit me.

What do you like most about New Orleans?

Community. This community is very loving, very welcoming. If you love him, he will love you back. They always have a very positive vibe about them. I don't think there has been a negative day here since I set foot in New Orleans.

















0:40



The impact of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson on the NBA has been enormous in a short period of time.



What is your pregame ritual?

Put on some Jay-Z, text my mother who loves her and go dance.

Favorite boy athlete?

Michael Jordan.

Image:

Williamson roars in celebration after scoring against Golden State



Tell us a unique childhood memory of playing basketball.

In my seventh grade summer, we went to (AAU) citizens in Virginia. We did very well, we started 4-0 or 5-0, we lost our sixth game maybe. While we were there, a random guy was watching us play and he came up to me and said, 'I don't know what it's about, boy, but you're going to be special.' At the time, I thought, 'Someone take this stranger away from me.'

But it is these small interactions that come back to his memory several years later. I've been thinking about it for a while. That really hits me.

















1:53



Williamson scored a personal record 35 points in the Pelicans' loss to the Lakers.



The biggest lesson you have learned from basketball?

That life doesn't always go the way you want it to. You can expect to win, but it's not (necessarily) going to happen. It can go the other way and you lose. But it is a question of & # 39; how do you fight against that adversity? & # 39;

Who is your greatest mentor?

My stepfather is my mentor. He is also like a father to me. He taught me how to be a man, how to get along, and how to run my business. Even to this day he still teaches me little things and how to interact with other people, never to think that I am above anyone. He has been a great mentor to me.

(As for basketball), he taught me everything I know from the day I started. He still motivates me.

Image:

Lebron James shares a hug with Williamson after a Lakers-Pelicans game



What do you know besides basketball?

Music and cinema. My favorite movie is He Got Game. My favorite artists are Jay-Z, Drake and J Cole.

Part of why I say them is because so much of their good music comes from their appreciation of the early music that preceded them. They use snippets of old songs in their music, and I think it's amazing how those three do that.

Who would you like to play in a movie?

No one. I feel like I'm one of a kind.

What is the favorite gift you have received?

When I got my car in my senior year of high school. I still have it and I love it, I will probably never give it away or sell it. He is a GMC Yukon Denali.

















0:10



Williamson had time to show off with an unopposed windmill blow during the Pelicans' win over the Timberwolves.



Your favorite healthy food?

Salmon.

Three dots on the buzzer or posterization dump?

Dump posterization, for sure.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.