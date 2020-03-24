YouTube Music can now display lyrics on your iOS and Android apps

%MINIFYHTMLfcf4a26245516e3398624ab16c01c94611% %MINIFYHTMLfcf4a26245516e3398624ab16c01c94612%

YouTube Music users can now read lyrics while listening to a song on the service's iOS and Android apps, the company announced today. To view the lyrics, when you've opened a song in the app, just tap the "i,quot; button on the left side of the screen. The lyrics will appear below the track bar of the song.

This is what the lyrics screen for Tame Impala's "One More Year,quot; looks like on the YouTube Music iOS app:

Apple Music and Spotify can also display lyrics while you're playing a song, and on some songs, those services can advance the lyrics in real time as the song plays. Right now, all YouTube Music lyrics are static, so you have to scroll down manually if you want to keep track.

It seems that not all songs have lyrics. I looked them up in songs from two recently released albums: Childish Gambino’s 3.15.20 and Jay Electronica A written testimonyand they weren't there YouTube tells you The edge You get updated lyrics from LyricFind daily, but don't share a timeline on how long it can take to get specific song lyrics.

Lyrics are not supported by YouTube Music web player at the moment, but YouTube says the feature is actively working.