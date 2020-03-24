Your weather today in Detroit for March 24, 2020 – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit has no rain in the forecast for the next few days, and light rains are expected later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from the Saildrone-powered drone weather service. Saturday's forecast shows the highest chance of rain at 78 percent, with predicted rainfall of 0.80 inches.

(Credit: Unsplash / Hoodline)

The immediate forecast also has cool temperatures for today. Temperatures will give way to warmer weather Wednesday through Thursday, with a high of 65 degrees on Thursday.

(Credit: Saildrone / Hoodline)

%MINIFYHTMLc8da7528d6a7237ca564fdf87818e43011% %MINIFYHTMLc8da7528d6a7237ca564fdf87818e43012%

Winds are forecast to rise to 20 mph on Sunday, while it will be calmer today with a top speed of just 7 mph. The sky will be cloudy for the next few days.

This story was automatically created using Saildrone's local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historical climate data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.