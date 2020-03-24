Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

India closes for 21 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered all 1.3 billion residents of his country to stay home for three weeks, implementing a blockade like no other in the world without much clear guidance.

"Every district, every street, every town will be under lockdown," Modi said in a speech to the nation. He did not clarify how people would get food and other necessities, but vaguely mentioned that the government and civil society groups stepped in to help.

"If you can't handle these 21 days, this country will go back 21 years," he said. “The only option is social distancing, staying away from each other. There is no way out to escape the coronavirus other than this. "He also pledged $ 2 billion for medical needs.

Reminder: India's workload remains relatively low, with around 500 people infected. But experts are concerned that a disaster as serious as that of the United States, Europe and China is particularly catastrophic for India.