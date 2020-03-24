Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

India closes for 21 days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered all 1.3 billion residents of his country to stay home for three weeks, implementing a blockade like no other in the world without much clear guidance.
"Every district, every street, every town will be under lockdown," Modi said in a speech to the nation. He did not clarify how people would get food and other necessities, but vaguely mentioned that the government and civil society groups stepped in to help.
"If you can't handle these 21 days, this country will go back 21 years," he said. “The only option is social distancing, staying away from each other. There is no way out to escape the coronavirus other than this. "He also pledged $ 2 billion for medical needs.
Reminder: India's workload remains relatively low, with around 500 people infected. But experts are concerned that a disaster as serious as that of the United States, Europe and China is particularly catastrophic for India.
Reporter's analysis: "Sir. Modi did not explain how the hundreds of millions of people living in extreme poverty will get food if they cannot get out," said Vindu Goel, our technology journalist in Mumbai. It is one of the many unanswered questions that our journalists will follow in this important change.
However, he was hopeful that this could change the country's perception of the outbreak. "India has not taken the coronavirus that seriously so far, but the prime minister's speech could be a turning point," he said.
In other developments:
President Trump said he wants the United States "eager to leave,quot; for Easter, signaling his intention to lift the restrictions, a change that experts strongly warned against. Meanwhile, the number of New York cases doubles every three days, said his governor.
Thailand's elephant parks are closing amid a loss of foreign visitors, and the industry fears that animals may be forced to illegally log or beg, a practice that Thailand has spent years trying to eradicate.
The Spanish army found elderly people abandoned in nursing homes, alarming the population perhaps most vulnerable to the outbreak.
Opinion: It's okay to regret the social life you're missing, even if you're healthy. Here are some ways to do it carefully, from Lori Gottlieb, therapist and author.
The Times has a new column, Dilemmas, to help answer readers' questions about difficult decisions during the pandemic.
Markets: The S,amp;P 500 came in the hope of a financial rescue from the US government. USA Major Asian markets posted some of their biggest increases in weeks, and European markets performed similarly. Here is the latest.
Some of China's restrictions begin to ease
Hubei province, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, will begin to Allowing the majority of its 60 million residents to leave today, the end of a nearly two-month blockade.
The move is intended to send a signal of the government's confidence in its tough containment measures. But it also raises concerns among epidemiologists about the possibility of a second wave of the outbreak in a country that barely contained it.
Wuhan, the city most affected by the virus, will remain closed until April 8, authorities said, although public transportation will start again. Schools across the province will remain closed.
Whats Next: It could take months or even years to understand the human cost of the virus and isolate a province from the world for so long. The measures, while effective, came at a great cost to people's livelihoods and freedoms.
A lost sense of smell
There is mounting evidence this anosmia (loss of sense of smell) may be a symptom of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Medical experts say that people who lose their ability to smell or taste should isolate themselves for at least a week, even if they are otherwise asymptomatic.
Sarah Maslin Nir, a Times reporter who covered the outbreak in New Rochelle, N.Y., she lost her sense of smell last week and then tested positive for the virus. She spoke to Jonathan Wolfe, an audio producer, about her experience for our Coronavirus Summary. Here is a condensed version of his interview.
When did you notice you couldn't smell?
I had a socially distant lunch with a friend on Perry Street, at opposite ends of a staircase, and she passed me some Clorox wipes. And I thought, Clorox wipes unscented? That's weird. But then I looked at them and they said "lemon scent,quot;.
What did you do after?
I quickly left, because I remembered reading an article about Two Chinese health workers and a phrase caught my attention: one of the women lost her sense of taste and smell. I went home, put my godmother on FaceTime, opened my spice closet and tried to smell all the spices. I cut the fresh ginger and practically picked it up by the nose and couldn't smell it.
Is anosmia your only symptom?
I have no cough or fever, but I am exhausted. And because I can't smell it, the food is tasteless. Eggplant parmesan tastes like a hot, wet book.
Has your sense of smell returned?
Since I can't smell, I really don't have an appetite, but I'm still trying to eat nutritiously. After several days, my sense of smell came back briefly: I was doing what I normally would, a kale salad and, surprisingly, it didn't taste like hacksaw. But soon after he left again.
How would you describe anosmia to others?
It is deeply disturbing. It is a constant reminder that something is deeply wrong with your body. You can cheer up and have a good time or two, but then you eat your Cheerios and your heart skips a beat.
