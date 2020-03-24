Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Britain under lockdown as Europe's cases rise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced a storm of criticism for his laissez-faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic, placed Britain on virtual closure on Monday by closing all non-essential stores, banning meetings of more than two people and demanding that most people stay home. .

Those steps align Britain with measures across Europe, including France, where an existing national blockade as of today will be tightened.

The drastic measures are an effort to avoid forcing doctors in overwhelmed hospitals to reject patients, as they are already doing in northern Italy.

Asian markets rose sharply this morning, a day after the US Federal Reserve. USA He would promise to buy as much government-backed debt as necessary to keep financial markets running. European Union finance ministers will debate today a proposal to use an untapped bailout fund amounting to € 410 billion to avoid a possible sovereign debt crisis. We have a live briefing.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the pandemic was "accelerating,quot;, with more than 300,000 cases so far. More than a third are in Europe.

The US Olympic Committee USA He joined calls from other countries to postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo, hours after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan suggested the same.

South Korea has so far managed to flatten its coronavirus curve without shutting down its economy, but it may already be too late for other wealthy countries to follow the same pattern.

Harvey Weinstein, a disgraced film producer who turns 23 in New York State for sex crimes, is one of the celebrities who tested positive for the virus, two sources told the Times.

