Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Britain under lockdown as Europe's cases rise
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has faced a storm of criticism for his laissez-faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic, placed Britain on virtual closure on Monday by closing all non-essential stores, banning meetings of more than two people and demanding that most people stay home. .
Those steps align Britain with measures across Europe, including France, where an existing national blockade as of today will be tightened.
The drastic measures are an effort to avoid forcing doctors in overwhelmed hospitals to reject patients, as they are already doing in northern Italy.
Asian markets rose sharply this morning, a day after the US Federal Reserve. USA He would promise to buy as much government-backed debt as necessary to keep financial markets running. European Union finance ministers will debate today a proposal to use an untapped bailout fund amounting to € 410 billion to avoid a possible sovereign debt crisis. We have a live briefing.
The World Health Organization warned Monday that the pandemic was "accelerating,quot;, with more than 300,000 cases so far. More than a third are in Europe.
The US Olympic Committee USA He joined calls from other countries to postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo, hours after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan suggested the same.
South Korea has so far managed to flatten its coronavirus curve without shutting down its economy, but it may already be too late for other wealthy countries to follow the same pattern.
Harvey Weinstein, a disgraced film producer who turns 23 in New York State for sex crimes, is one of the celebrities who tested positive for the virus, two sources told the Times.
Relief of the whims of your government
The pandemic has not saved the rich or famous from infection, but working-class people are bearing a disproportionate share of the economic pain.
How much depends on where they live. That disparity reflects not only the world's different safety nets, but also what governments are doing right now to stop the crisis.
Denmark, for example, has promised to cover 75 to 90 percent of wages if companies don't lay off their employees, an effort to avoid paying for the interruptions caused by mass unemployment. Britain and South Korea, among other countries, are taking a similar line.
But in the USA In the US, where healthcare is not guaranteed, many workers could be much more vulnerable, even if Congress finally passes a proposed $ 2 billion relief bill.
Quotable: "I don't know what I'm going to do," said José Luis Candia, a father of three who lost his two jobs at tables in Manhattan's upscale restaurants. "Oh my God."
Related: The crisis has exposed the fragility of transportation drivers, food delivery couriers, and other concert economy workers in Europe and the United States.
The Vacuum Advantage
The Times sent dozens of photographers to fairgrounds, railroad stations, and other empty sites around the world.
Her images capture the type of dystopian beauty that is divorced from normal life and recalls the experience of "past explorers who encounter the remains of a lost civilization," as expressed by our architecture critic.
But by listening to the experts and keeping our distance from each other, he adds, "we have not yet lost the ability to unite for the common good." In that sense, these empty scenes "remind us that beauty requires human interaction."
Why drugs need clinical trials
As the coronavirus claims thousands of lives, some in the United States want to rush possible cures to the marketplace, even if it means bypassing legal checks and balances.
But those rules are there for a reason. Example: About 10,000 babies in Germany, Britain, Australia, and elsewhere were born with serious defects in the 1950s and 1960s after their mothers took thalidomide, a sedative that had been approved by German regulators without testing on pregnant women.
The drug was never approved in the US. And the crisis due to its impacts led to the approval of laws that require rigorous clinical trials for the proposed drugs. Our science desk has the history of the invisible American survivors of thalidomide. (Above, photos of one of them, Carolyn Sampson).
Alex Salmond: The former Scottish Prime Minister was acquitted of sex crimes involving charges against nine women and included one count of attempted rape.
Afghanistan: The US Department of State. USA He said he will cut $ 1 billion in aid to the country this year, after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo failed in Kabul to convince rival Afghan leaders, who claim to be the legitimate president, to support a unified government.
Cook: St. Louis sticky butter cake. It's a good time to make your own recipes, after all, they are "just sheet music," says our food editor Sam Sifton. "You can play them of all kinds."
Watch: The HBO documentary "After Truth,quot; argues that while "fake news,quot; is powered by modern technology, it is rooted in opportunism and cynicism.
Read: In "Hitler's First 100 Days ", historian Peter Fritzsche shows how Hitler and his conservative allies crushed what remained of the Weimar Republic, in part by censoring the press and suspending civil liberties.
Smarter life: To stay healthy during quarantine or isolation, follow a schedule and get out if you can (but leave at least six feet between you and others). Those are some of the advice that Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut, shared in a Times opinion piece.
And now for the backstory on …
Seattle outbreak
Mike Baker, our Seattle correspondent, has been reporting on the coronavirus outbreak for several weeks. He has covered an outbreak at a nursing home and dozens of deaths at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Our Times Insider The team talked to him about how it has been.
What is an average day like for you right now?
Usually I get up between 6 and 6:30 and catch up on what's happening on the East Coast and in other parts of the world. I have spent a lot of time in the morning contacting various state, local and federal officials.
Right now, we are entering this phase where most containment strategies are in place and we are waiting for what kind of wave of cases affects the healthcare system.
How do you cover that?
Last week, I had the opportunity to enter the hospital system where the majority of patient cases die from the coronavirus in the country, and the staff members were willing to speak with me.
How does it feel to be in that hospital?
It is very difficult to overstate how heartbreaking it is to follow these families and stories.
On the other hand, you only have Amazing stories about the doctors and nurses on the front line. Many of them were exposed and quarantined, and then brought back because there was a shortage of personnel. They are now reusing equipment to the point where face shields have to be cleaned with bleach wipes and their shields are fogged up.
