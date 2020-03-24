You can support Colorado theaters and film festivals by broadcasting

The world of cinema has never seen something like this catastrophe. Or do you have it?

"As I talk to people in the industry, the joke that keeps popping up is that we've been showing movies about this sort of thing for years, so why don't we plan on putting a plan in our back pocket?" said Keith Garcia, Artistic Director of the Sie FilmCenter in Denver.

"Tribeca Film Festival was born on September 11, which shook the nation and the world," said Susan Wrubel, executive director of Aspen Film. "But now we are talking about (a pandemic) that closed movie theaters worldwide and sent the largest networks to the government asking for ransoms."

Despite Hollywood's ability to imagine it on screen, nothing could have prepared the film industry for the consequences of this true global pandemic. The circumstances now facing studios, exhibitors, and programmers – with no theaters, festivals, and no clients to fill them – have forced them to react quickly and decisively.

That has led to new options for homebound movie lovers looking to recreate the movie experience. Major studios like Disney and Universal are releasing new movies on streaming services, ie "The Hunt,quot;, "The Invisible Man,quot;, The Way Back "and,quot; Emma ", or upcoming titles like,quot; Trolls World Tour "( on demand April 10) and Pixar's "Onward,quot; (on request now, at Disney + April 3).

Local exhibitors and programmers are also online to keep revenue from running out during this indefinite hiatus, as they continue to push for membership, donations, and grants to keep their nonprofit organizations afloat.

While the Sie FilmCenter, the Denver Film Society's home theater, is closed until at least May 11, on March 20 it launched a program that allows people to watch art house movies from their sofas.

Denver Film's At the Movies is selling online "tickets,quot; for titles that would otherwise be playing Sie right now, Garcia said. Thanks to partnerships with independent distributors like Kino Lorber, Oscilloscope, and Film Movement, people can watch movies at denverfilm.org/at-the-movies and pay $ 12 to screen a movie that won't be available for rent or sale for several months . . New additions include "Bacurau,quot;, "Saint Frances,quot; and "The Wild Goose Lake,quot;.

Playback is done via an email link containing step-by-step instructions for viewing on any internet-connected device, including televisions with Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Significantly, At the Movies allows Denver Film and its distributors to share revenue, while first-aired films tend to wipe out top national exhibitors, since there is no model for them to participate.

Fathom Events, which is based in Greenwood Village, which distributes concerts, operas, ballet performances, and other non-film content to 1,500 screens across the country, is essentially idle until it can present its rescheduled live streams on the big screen.

Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse, which closed its trio of locations in the metropolitan area after Governor Jared Polis required the closure of all theaters, said last week that the company will suspend 80 percent of its staff in all the country, Westword reported, while establishing a $ 2 million relief fund for those affected.

That's a direct result of lost revenue from tickets, dealerships, and other in-person purchases, and another sign that online movie streaming does little to help big exhibitors.

"I understand the emergency need they felt, but it is also a slap in theaters," Garcia said of the broadcast plans for major studios. "We are fortunate that the art world has already been forced to seek streaming partnerships to make the most of their titles, such as launching something online while also affecting exhibitors."

The money Denver Film earns through At the Movies goes to support an organization that has been forced to lay off 20 of its staff an hour in recent days, said Britta Erickson, acting executive director of Denver Film.

"We gave each of those people two weeks of compensation based on their average hours, and we will hire them as soon as possible," he said. "But even though we came out of some really good months at Sie in terms of 'Parasite' income and other Oscar movies, putting fences in front of our doors, as we have had to do, obviously has a big impact. "

Despite year-over-year growth at the Denver Film Festival, the organization's largest annual event, the closure of the coronavirus comes immediately after an unusually painful time for Denver Film. Less than a year ago, the non-profit organization suffered the tragic death of festival artistic director Brit Withey; Weeks later, CEO Andrew Rodgers resigned. The global pandemic has also ended the search for a new Denver Film months leader.

The popular Film on the Rocks program at the Red Rocks Amphitheater is slated to continue on schedule this summer, pending city restrictions, Erickson said. Separated from Denver Film, so is the 47th Telluride Film Festival, an internationally acclaimed event (scheduled for Sept. 4-7) where many Oscar-winning features make their debut, according to a spokeswoman.

But in the short term, other international film festivals such as Cannes and Tribeca have been postponed, while Aspen Shortsfest, an Academy Awards qualifying event, is online.

"We are walking a very fine line of presenting things as a proper film festival, but not going to be exploiters and making money from filmmakers who might be getting somewhere else," said Wrubel of Aspen Film. "We are not a transmission platform."

As such, from March 31 to April 5, Aspen Shortsfest is treating its online festival as a physicist as much as possible. People can buy access to individual short film packages for $ 10, or spend $ 75 for the entire list (compare to last year's price of $ 675 for non-members and $ 400 for Aspen Film members). Titles are only viewable that day, minus occasional rewind and fast forward. Jury members will continue to view the full list of 71 films and award prizes that offer a coveted path to Oscar nominations.

Not moving forward with any version of Aspen Shortsfest would have been unthinkable, Wrubel said, considering that more than 3,000 filmmakers submitted tickets for this year's 29th annual event. Wrubel and his team were able to obtain permission to stream the majority of the show, nearly 60 titles, and will use the French company Festival Scope to present the festival online.

Like a real festival, tickets are limited to 500 people per screening, in part to foster a sense of healing. If demand skyrockets due to the fact that content is now accessible anywhere in the US That will be re-evaluated, Wrubel said.

Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House, which generally serves as the festival’s main venue, will sell tickets through aspenshowtix.com, despite the building being closed.

"Short-form content lends itself better to online play than feature films, and it is likely that we would not have obtained the rights to screen most of these if they were all films," Wrubel said. Fortunately, we found a phenomenal partner at Festival Scope. They were able to get everything (online) in just over a week. "

Whether or not people respond to these exclusive, Internet-exclusive, first-run movie shows is another matter. Garcia reported low traffic the first weekend of Denver Film's At the Movies program. Wrubel said he has no idea if Shortsfest will attract hundreds or a handful.

But there is hope. Denver Film can now offer many more titles than its three-screen FilmCenter would normally allow. And people can still talk about what they are seeing, even from a distance.

"I don't want to rule out other forms of art, but movies have a way of being delivered now that they can still create a virtual community," said Erickson, who cited services like Netflix Party, which syncs playback and adds group chat capabilities across multiple Netflix accounts. “Our mission has always been to create conversations about movies, and if we can find a way to keep doing that and maybe even monetize it to stay alive, we will. But we need community support to do it. "

