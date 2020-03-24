Xiaomi plans to issue land bonds to fight coronavirus: Sources – Latest news

Hong Kong-listed smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning an 8 billion yuan ($ 1.13 billion) panda bond issue to fund efforts to prevent coronavirus, its first land-based issue, Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The first 1 billion yuan tranche of private placement notes will have a fixed coupon and a three-year term, the sources said. They said the proceeds from the bonds will be used to pay interest on loans for projects within China, replenish working capital and support virus-fighting efforts.

The Bank of China will be the main underwriter and book broker for the deal, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as the joint underwriter, the sources said.

Panda bonds are yuan-denominated bonds of non-Chinese issuers sold in China.



Xiaomi did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Xiaomi said last week that it had resumed operations in more than 80% of its supply chain in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

($ 1 = 7.0832 Chinese yuan)

(Report by Xiaochong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Edition by Stephen Coates)