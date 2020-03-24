World of Wonder establishes "The Vivienne Takes Hollywood" with the winner of "Drag Race UK" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML210214962acc60c7447060cea5c9b96a11% %MINIFYHTML210214962acc60c7447060cea5c9b96a12%

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Winner The Vivienne is traveling across the pond to the United States to embark on an adventure in her new series. Vivienne Takes Hollywood.

The new six-part World of Wonder series will feature the UK's first Drag Superstar The Vivienne as she makes her first music video. Along the way, he'll be joined by different famous co-pilots, including Tony Award-winning singer Marissa Jaret Winokur, comedian and motivational speaker Daniel Franzese, Hollywood legend Bruce Vilanch, world-renowned choreographer Mark Kanemura, the drag expert. local Chester Lockhart and a special guest Chad Michaels.

The series will debut on April 9 on BBC3 in the UK and will air simultaneously in the US. USA Exclusively at WOW Presents Plus.

La Vivienne competed against nine other queens to become the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK who made his BBC debut last year. The series, which is an iteration of the American reality drag queen competition airing on VH1, debuted in the United States in October.

In addition to producing the Emmy winner RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, World of Wonder is the company behind projects like Stonewall Outloud, Dancing Queen on Netflix, Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce fused, Gender revolution: a journey with Katie Couric at National Geographic as well as documentaries and features including Mapplethorpe: look at the photos, Menéndez: Blood Brothers, Inside Deep Throat, Carrie Fisher's wishful thinking, Becoming Chaz and the Emmy winner The last beekeeper.