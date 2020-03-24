Woody Allen wants to reunite with his daughter Dylan Farrow after allegations of child abuse

%MINIFYHTMLa1c86ef92197e2932184da838ae4726b11% %MINIFYHTMLa1c86ef92197e2932184da838ae4726b12%

In his new memoir & # 39; Apropos of Nothing & # 39 ;, the filmmaker says of his adoptive daughter: & # 39; He would welcome Dylan with open arms if he ever wanted to communicate with us like Moses did, but until now that's just a dream. & # 39;

Filmmaker Woody Allen would welcome his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow again with "open arms" if she approached him in the future.

The star has continuously refuted allegations of child abuse by her daughter Dylan, whom she adopted with the actress. Mia Farrow. But in his new memoir, "Apropos of Nothing," which Arcade Publishing quietly released on Monday (March 23, 20), two weeks after Hachette's bosses chose to drop the book after the protests and a withdrawal from the employees who supported Dylan, he insisted. a meeting would not be ruled out.

"One of the saddest things in my life was that I was deprived of the years of raising Dylan and could only dream of showing him Manhattan and the joys of Paris and Rome," he wrote. "To this day, Soon-Yi (Previn, wife) and I would welcome Dylan with open arms if he ever wanted to communicate with us like Moses did, but so far that's only a dream."

Woody was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s, and described the Dylan and Mia allegations as a "revenge quest" similar to Ahab's. "

He added: "I never put a finger on Dylan, I never did anything that could be misinterpreted as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Elsewhere in the post, the director also spoke about his marriage to Soon-Yi, calling the union "strictly financial."

"As for marriage, none of us had a great need to formalize our relationship," he reflected. "We both feel that no contract is worth the paper it is printed on if the parties are not happy. We loved each other and there was no need to go to the legislature."

However, Allen, 84, and Previn, 49, decided to hold a very quiet and private wedding in Venice, Italy, in December 1997, explaining: "I adored Soon-Yi and knew that she was much older and that she could die at any time. " notice. If I did, I wanted her to be legally protected, to get everything she owned automatically without problems. "