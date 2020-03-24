'Wonder Woman 1984' is still officially in theaters, but August 14 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1272da422d2eaec74581b3c17799144411% %MINIFYHTML1272da422d2eaec74581b3c17799144412%

Warner Bros. is driving its upcoming summer theatrical releases until the coronavirus crisis subsides and the exhibition returns at full blast.

Despite reports that Patty Jenkins " Wonder Woman 1984 He was heading for the broadcast, in fact the movie is still theatrical, and that was always the plan. Wonder Woman 1984 it will now move from its release from June 5 to August 14. It would not make sense for Warners to take their most precious DC franchise and bring it home without reaping the full benefits of a downstream window system. While many are still scratching their heads over Universal's decision to put the Dreamworks animation Trolls World Tour In households on April 10, many believe it is an experiment on behalf of Comcast, the commercial fact remains that for multi-million dollar budgeted event films, supplemental revenue, stimulated by the theater, is the best way to earn money.

"When we gave the green light to WW 1984, it was fully intended to be seen on the big screen and we are pleased to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will bring the film to theaters on August 14. We hope the world is in a safer and healthier place by then, "Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group President Toby Emmerich said in a statement today.

Why August for Wonder Woman 1984? I heard that the month worldwide has been a good one for the Burbank, CA study, that is, with Suicide Squad in 2016 it featured $ 746.8M WW. The first 2017 Wonder Woman It is the highest grossing film by a filmmaker at $ 821.8M WW.

New Line / Atomic Monster / Starlight Culture Entertainment Group horror movie James Wan Evil one it will now move from its August 14 release to an undated position. The same goes for Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of the Broadway musical. In the heights coming out of its June 26 release to a TBD date, as well as the animated movie Scoob! It won't continue on May 15 either, as it expects a future release.

Meanwhile Christopher Nolan Beginning It will hold firm on July 17, anticipating that the global theater market will be fine by then.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the star, producer and author of award-winning Tony In the heights He recently spoke to talk show host Rosie O & # 39; Donnell saying "We were literally recording the score when all of this started to happen. There was a lot of work to be done on that movie. We were finishing the score and mixing and we were just getting the exactly correct music. ”

When the show comes back on, it will be interesting to see which studios decide to return with their films first. Although nothing is certain, distribution executives believe Paramount A quiet place Part II and Disney Mulan They have the best sense of opening quickly given the momentum they've built up in their marketing to date. We'll see.