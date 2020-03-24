Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issues "Safer at Home,quot; order – Up News Info

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers issued an order Tuesday to shut down businesses deemed non-essential, failed to order meetings of any size, and set restrictions on traveling around Wisconsin for a month in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Evers order has numerous exceptions, including for hospitals and other health care facilities, supermarkets, bars, and restaurants that deliver and deliver food, airports, and other companies that offer essential services.

The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will run through April 24, but could be modified, finalized, or extended.

Evers said he did not want to have to issue such an order, but "people need to start taking this seriously." The goal of the order, which many other states have also issued, is to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak so that doctors and nurses don't feel overwhelmed with patients.

Under the order, Wisconsin residents will be able to go to the doctor and get medication, leave the house to care for family members, and obtain necessary food and supplies, including pet food.

Other businesses that may remain open include pharmacies, gas stations, banks, laundries and dry cleaners, hardware stores, churches, funeral homes, and the media.