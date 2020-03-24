Will the NFL season start on time?

%MINIFYHTML3e51a5c629f5176b72fc26bbaf29290311% %MINIFYHTML3e51a5c629f5176b72fc26bbaf29290312%

NFL officials remain cautiously optimistic at this point, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, that they will be able to stage a full or near-full 2020 regular season. But they are increasingly pessimistic about the recovery of either program. low season for team players, and are wary of possible disruptions that would accompany the opening of training camps this summer.

Those views were voiced by several people familiar with league planning who spoke on condition of anonymity to offer candid opinions on the NFL's prospects of continuing to operate normally during the growing outbreak.

While the spread of the virus has caused other sports leagues to postpone games or close indefinitely, the NFL has been relatively unaffected, including advancing with free agency last week. Dealing between teams and players was conducted primarily on a normal basis, including with some teams 'offices closed and with central office executives, agents, and players needed to overcome travel restrictions that complicated players' ability to undergo physical exams.

League leaders can only hope that conditions will improve dramatically by the time the scheduled NFL regular season opening in September approaches.

"I am optimistic that we can have a season that starts relatively on time," said one person with knowledge of the league's inner workings.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league continues to plan for the offseason programs, training camps, and the teams' season, but will make adjustments if necessary.

"Our primary concern is to protect the health of the public, players, club and league employees while continuing the essential business of preparing for another exciting season," McCarthy said in a written statement provided to The Washington Post. “We continue to plan out-of-season programs and training camps. We will be prepared to make the necessary changes if the circumstances justify it as indicated by medical experts and public authorities. "

NFL leaders and team owners know that other professional sports leagues like the NBA and Major League Baseball must make decisions first. Ultimately, that should provide clarity to the NFL about what can and cannot be done. But in the meantime, the NFL will have to make decisions about other activities.

The league has postponed teams' offseason programs indefinitely. Those programs generally start in April and end in June, including mini-camps and practices known as Organized Team Activities (or OTAs). There is a strong feeling that those shows will be canceled entirely.

"I would be surprised if we had some sort of offseason program on the team premises," said one owner.

That owner said it is "too early to tell,quot; about the prospects for training camps and the regular season. Teams generally begin opening training camps in late July. That will be complicated this summer due to medical considerations, and the league will also have to factor in competitive concerns.

"It's going to get worse before it gets better," said one person familiar with NFL planning. "It also becomes a competitive problem. It's up to (the league office) to make sure it's even competitive. . . . What happens if you enter training camp and a team has a positive player test and has to close?

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced last week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first NFL player, coach, or executive to test positive. The league has been in regular contact with a variety of medical experts, and some teams have closed their offices and sent their employees home to work remotely.

The league prohibited players from traveling to visit teams, either by free agency or in preparation for next month's NFL draft, and prohibited teams from traveling to visit or explore players. For free agency, teams were told they could arrange for players to undergo physical exams in their local geographic areas.

The NFL plans this week to discuss the question of how many teams have closed their facilities and how many have not, considering whether that is a competitive issue that needs to be addressed. Most teams will now begin to shift from their primary focus to free agency to their primary focus in preparation for the NFL draft.

The draft will take place as scheduled April 23-25, but will be a television-only event, potentially based on the league-owned NFL Network's Los Angeles studios. The league canceled the live event in Las Vegas associated with the draft.

The NFL also canceled the league's annual meeting that had been scheduled for next week in Palm Beach, Florida. For now, the next homeowners meeting scheduled for May 18-20 in Marina del Rey, California has been expanded to also include coaches and general managers. The league has yet to make a decision on whether to hold that meeting.

The owners hoped to move quickly, after players narrowly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement in effect during the 2030 season, to negotiate new broadcast deals with television networks and potential streaming partners. It is unclear at this time whether the global economic consequences of the pandemic will have a pronounced effect on the timing or content of those negotiations.

The NFL and NFL Players Association did not delay the start of free agency last week, despite the owners' labor committee favoring such a delay, according to a person familiar with those deliberations. Some teams also wanted that. But there was apparently relatively little public outcry as quarterback Tom Brady and other players switched teams and won lucrative contracts. A person familiar with the league's point of view said, "After all, I thought everything went well."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter last week to league employees. In it, he wrote that "the pandemic has greatly affected our communities around the world,quot; and that the league's priority is "to protect the health of our employees, the public, and all partners with the NFL." He also expressed optimism in writing: "We will be spending these difficult days together and each of you should be proud to know that you have played an important role in helping our world emerge stronger and more unified."