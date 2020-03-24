Will Smith calls the people who get his new gray beard

%MINIFYHTML74b09970c7062e6d2fb00ae1d671287511% %MINIFYHTML74b09970c7062e6d2fb00ae1d671287512%

Having enough of that, the actor from & # 39; Pursuit of Happyness & # 39; He has taken to his Instagram account to address the matter in a video he posted on the photo-sharing site.

Will Smith He's been sporting a new look lately. The "Aladdin"The star recently caught people's attention after growing a beard, apparently earning him ridicule from his online followers. Having enough of that, the actor addressed the matter in a video he posted on his Instagram page. .

In the publication of Monday, March 23, the "Suicide Squad"The actor was seen inside his car." I've been reading all the comments and now they're talking crazy about my beard, "he said before focusing the camera on his gray beard." They're talking about my beard. "

"I don't know why they act as surprised. I've been rocking my beard forever," he added. The clip was then put together in montage with several famous scenes from his popular movies and TV shows, including "Men in Black", "Bad Boys", "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "The pursuit of happinessHowever, all the characters he played in them had been edited to sport a beard.

"Who else grew his beard ?!" so he captioned the post.

Will grew a beard for his role in "King richard", an upcoming biographical film about Serena Williams Y Venus Williams. The husband of Jada Pinkett Smith is set to play the title role of Richard Williams, father of tennis stars. Joining him in the movie is "The Punisher"star Jon Bernthal, who plays Williams coach Rick Macci.

In the meantime, Saniyya Syndey Y Demi Singleto stars like Venus and Serena, respectively. Liev Schrieber Y Paul Cohen they are also among the cast members.

Tim and Trevor White are producing the film under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner. Meanwhile, Will and his Westbrook Studios banner are also producing the project. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, "King Richard" is slated to be released on November 25.