Will Karan Johar remake the Telugu movie Bheeshma?

Karan Johar is a director and producer who has given Bollywood several memorable movies. Everything he does is always in the limelight and the latest reports around him suggest that he is ready to buy the rights to the recently released Telugu film, Bheeshma. The film starred Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin and was directed by Venky Kudumula. The film was released in March and garnered a good response from the audience and critics as well. According to the latest media reports, the rom-com Telugu Bheeshma could be remade in Hindi and Karan Johar could buy his rights. We have heard that Karan recently saw the movie and is very impressed with the movie. Reports also suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is considered to be playing the role of Nithiin.

This is not the first time that Karan Johar will endorse a film that was made in the South. Previously, he was the main presenter for Baahubali: The Beginning, which continues to be India's biggest box office hit and the next, Fighter, starring Karan, southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda, and Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday, to be filmed on telugu and will be dubbed in hindi. Well, we can't wait for an official confirmation on this, how about you?