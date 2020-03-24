Why Steve Carell really left the office

When Steve Carell decided to leave The office, there was a big void where his character used to be. Steve was on the cult television show for seven seasons, and his portrayal of Michael Scott was one of the most acclaimed performances on the show, and perhaps in comic television history.

When Carell finally left, the NBC series struggled to stay alive, and some fans argued that the overall quality of it declined after his departure. In recent news, Carell explained that he had no interest in reprising his role once again.

The actor explained that when The office it was in the air, it wasn't that popular at the time. However, the show has become a cult classic with a dedicated fan base. One just has to go to YouTube to watch the compilation videos made by fans or memes on Instagram and other social sharing platforms.

According to Collider, the new book, The Office: The untold story of the best sitcom in the 2000s, He explained that Carell's departure from the series had much more to do with the network rather than the need to walk away. The office As quickly as possible, as it had been featured in the media at the time.

During an interview with the BBC in 2010, Carell explained to journalists that the seventh season would probably be his last year. In 2010, Carell's contract was nearing completion, and NBC was undergoing a change in executive offices.

Bob Greenblatt, who was replacing Jeff Zucker, was apparently not the biggest fan of the series. The new book explained that because Carell never received an offer to return to the series, he ended up choosing to leave.

In other words, the writer claims that if the network had shown more interest in the show, maybe Steve would have stayed.

Ferry said in the book that Greenblatt thought the situation was out of his hands when he arrived, while Carell felt it was better to move on if there was no contract renewal.



