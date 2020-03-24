Why Stedman Graham is socially estranged at Oprah Winfrey's guesthouse

Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram Live on Monday to explain to Or, Oprah magazinedigital director Arianna davis why Stedman graham She recently moved into the guest house.

As fans will remember, the 66-year-old talk show host had pneumonia late last year. She also finished taking antibiotics for a bronchial infection last week. So when Stedman returned from a business trip on Thursday, Oprah didn't want to risk getting sick. After all, she said her lifelong love had been "one of those,quot; who had come "late to the party,quot; in terms of understanding the severity of the global coronavirus pandemic. So when asked what the procedure for returning home was, Oprah didn't think twice.

"The procedure is that you don't come and sleep in my bed," Oprah said. "Literally … he says, 'Am I not?' I say, 'Oh no no no no. It doesn't work that way. Haven't you been paying attention to the news "Social distancing doesn't mean you're going to sleep in bed with the person when they just got off American Airlines … We can't play that game. We're taking it very seriously."

To be clear, Stedman has not tested positive for the virus or shown any symptoms. Still, Oprah is keeping her distance for now. Although, she still leaves him daily meals at the door, and they enjoy small chats.

"My friends say, 'Oh, isn't Stedman upset?' Oh no, he isn't," Oprah explained. "He is happy to put me safe."