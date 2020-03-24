Why Stedman Graham is socially estranged at Oprah Winfrey's guesthouse

Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram Live on Monday to explain to Or, Oprah magazinedigital director Arianna davis why Stedman graham She recently moved into the guest house.
As fans will remember, the 66-year-old talk show host had pneumonia late last year. She also finished taking antibiotics for a bronchial infection last week. So when Stedman returned from a business trip on Thursday, Oprah didn't want to risk getting sick. After all, she said her lifelong love had been "one of those,quot; who had come "late to the party,quot; in terms of understanding the severity of the global coronavirus pandemic. So when asked what the procedure for returning home was, Oprah didn't think twice.
"The procedure is that you don't come and sleep in my bed," Oprah said. "Literally … he says, 'Am I not?' I say, 'Oh no no no no. It doesn't work that way. Haven't you been paying attention to the news "Social distancing doesn't mean you're going to sleep in bed with the person when they just got off American Airlines … We can't play that game. We're taking it very seriously."
To be clear, Stedman has not tested positive for the virus or shown any symptoms. Still, Oprah is keeping her distance for now. Although, she still leaves him daily meals at the door, and they enjoy small chats.
"My friends say, 'Oh, isn't Stedman upset?' Oh no, he isn't," Oprah explained. "He is happy to put me safe."
So how has Oprah kept busy during this time? She has been reading, binging, making faces with family and friends, and cooking pancakes. She also stopped at one of DJ D-Nicevirtual dance parties. In fact, she said she hadn't had "a moment of boredom."
"I never get bored because I always have myself. I never feel alone, I have never felt alone, because I love being with myself," Oprah said. "So it's more time to be with myself without guilt, because it's generally like you're with yourself, but everyone else wants you to be somewhere else. There's nowhere to be."
Furthermore, he encouraged his followers to use this time to reflect on what really matters to them.
"We will come out stronger if we choose to come out stronger. You will come out stronger if you really get the lessons from that," he said. "I will say: if you think it is just a virus, it is the life forces trying to tell us about ourselves. So whatever you are feeling, that means you are supposed to feel it. Whatever be this putting it into practice means that I needed this moment and that only this moment could lead us to this realization ".
Watch the video to see Oprah pass by the guest house.
