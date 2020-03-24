Why Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren fans are convinced they broke up

When it comes to Noah Centineo Y Alexis Ren, fans are on divided surveillance.

After about six months of getting stronger, it seems like Centineo may be one of the guys Ren loved before.

After sparking romance rumors in September 2019, they made their glamorous red carpet debut the following month.

"It is incredible," the model told E! News in November. "His heart is really so genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he's also an idiot in real life." At that time, the star also revealed that they had taken another important step in their romance: Centineo had met his family. "It was great," said Ren. "My little brother said, 'Who is this person?' And I thought, 'Please let him like me. I really like him.'"

As for its protagonist, the feeling was mutual. "Friend, we love each other," Centineo told E! Jason Kennedyat the People & # 39; s Choice Awards 2019. "The rest just fades into the background."