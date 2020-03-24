Why does the Redskins' rumored interest in Cam Newton make sense?

%MINIFYHTMLfa6aa77f57be149ff3bbc4215eb0a77c11% %MINIFYHTMLfa6aa77f57be149ff3bbc4215eb0a77c12%

A meeting of Cam Newton and Ron Rivera with the Redskins? Now that the Panthers have decided to release Newtoh, that can't be ruled out, considering the rumor fueled by a report last week by ESPN's Josina Anderson that the Washington Brass, which includes Newton Panthers' old coach, have discussed the idea and they are in "wait and see mode,quot;.

Although the previous level of interest was slight, according to Anderson, it had potential to warm up.

Regarding Washington as a potential destination for Cam Newton, I was told that the team discussed it, the talks did not reach the final level of interest at this time, more of a "wait and see," right now looking at the stock market. Newton. #Skin I also like their young boys, by source. – ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

The Panthers gave Newton permission to seek a trade last Tuesday, not long before they struck a deal with his replacement starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, in a three-year deal worth $ 63 million. Meanwhile, they also traded Newton's former top backup Kyle Allen to the Redskins for a fifth-round pick, replacing him with XFL star P.J. Walker.

Carolina needed the $ 19.1 million salary relief she got with Newton's pitch. The problem with the Panthers in finding a business partner, reportedly the Bears and Chargers were the most discussed, was uncertainty about Newton's health due to a right shoulder injury that ended the season. The rebuilding of Washington probably did not want to give up a high election for Newton, especially without a second round. The situation changes now that Allen is already in the fold and Newton is a free agent on the street.

The Redskins selected Dwayne Haskins in the first round last season, but that's when Jay Gruden, who was offensive-minded on the West Coast, was the head coach and Bruce Allen was the president. By 2020, the team is implementing Rivera's offensive with the Panthers in the past two seasons, coordinated by Norv Turner's son Scott. The acquisition of Kyle Allen follows that Newton should also be an option.

Haskins is unfamiliar, and the new staff may not be selling in the sophomore QB. Hell, the old staff might not have been either, since Gruden was reluctant to throw Haskins into the fire before Case Keenum. There has been a feeling that owner Daniel Snyder had a lot to do with Haskins writing.

The bottom line is that the Redskins need a real contingency in their trade, although Haskins had a couple of strong games to end his rookie season. They also don't have Keenum, who signed on to be the Browns' backup to Baker Mayfield. Alex Smith continues to face an uncertain NFL future after his serious leg injury. Colt McCoy went as a free agent to the Giants and Allen is his replacement. Newton is the best choice to be a Keenum-like alternative to Haskins.

From Rivera's comments in the NFL Combine, it was pretty clear that the Redskins were exploring all possibilities as a quarterback. Philip Rivers was reportedly on his radar, but since the Colts finally paid him $ 25 million for a year, a 38-year-old QB was probably too expensive for the Redskins.

Newton is only entering his 31-year season. The Redskins can get a younger option than Rivers for a little bit cheaper, one that has recent direct experience on offense.

Newton's doctors complicated his business conversations and also limited his interest as a free agent. Teams like the Patriots and Chargers can't afford an injured, high-risk veteran, and it's better to turn to the draft. With the Bears trading for NIck Foles as their contingency for Mitchell Trubisky, their recent first-round QB, the Redskins make even more sense to Newton than last week.

The Redskins may have featured the conversation for Newton before, but that tune can change quickly now that compensation is just a reasonable contract.