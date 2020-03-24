Why are the Panthers cutting Cam Newton? 3 reasons why Carolina's QB move became inevitable

Nearly a decade ago, the Panthers were preparing for what would be an easy decision with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, a pick Carolina had acquired after ending 2010 with a 2-14 record. Quarterback Jimmy Clausen, the team's second-round pick in 2010, had thrown 3 touchdowns and 9 interceptions as the starter for most of what was one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

The best choice in 2011 was an obvious choice for GM Marty Hurney and freshman coach Ron Rivera because Heubman Trophy-winning Ais quarterback Cam Newton was sitting on top of the board and hoping to save the Panthers.

Along with Rivera, Newton ended up doing exactly that. Offensive Rookie of the Year. Three Pro Bowl selections. A wink to all professionals. An NFL MVP award. A Super Bowl appearance. A total of 240 touchdowns. The Panthers' all-time leading passer quickly became the most important player in franchise history given the national relevance he brought to a small market team that was established just 25 years ago.

Now Newton & # 39; s Panthers' tenure ends after nine years. In that sense, he remains paired with Rivera, who was fired as Carolina's coach in December before taking the same job in Washington.

Led again by Hurney, who returned to the team after a five-year absence while Dave Gettleman served as general manager, the Panthers are expected to downsize their 30-year franchise quarterback on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Newton will immediately become free to sign with another team as a free agent.

The move could be shocking to those who have not been monitoring recent developments in Carolina, but it has become inevitable.

Below are the three main reasons why.

A new era in Carolina

Rivera and his team, tight end Greg Olsen, guard Trai Turner, safety Eric Reid and even longtime special team ace Colin Jones can help explain why the Panthers are letting Newton walk. Owned by David Tepper, who bought the team in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct by former team owner and founder Jerry Richardson, Carolina is undergoing a complete organizational overhaul.

Tepper in January hired Matt Rhule to replace Rivera as coach of the Panthers, and in doing so the team owner took a significant leap of faith. Tepper gave Rhule, who was inexperienced as an NFL head coach, a seven-year contract worth up to $ 70 million.

Translation: Carolina instantly became Rhule's team. A new coach meant a new vision, which meant a new staff of assistants and, finally, a new franchise pin.

Rhule hired Phil Snow, his right-hand man at the duo's previous stops at Baylor and Temple, as defensive coordinator. He then hired Joe Brady, a young but fast-growing assistant who helped LSU and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow win a national championship last season, as offensive coordinator.

Before serving as the Tigers' passing game coordinator in 2019, Brady spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant. Hence the familiarity with former New Orleans quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was signed by the Panthers to a $ 63 million three-year contract in free agency last week.

In short, Tepper's Rhule's hiring led to Brady, and Brady's background / plan for the offense led to Bridgewater's signing. The addition of the Bridgewater contract led to the release of Newton.

Cam Newton Contract

Newton was entering the final season of the five-year contract extension that he signed in the summer of 2015, months before bringing the Panthers to Super Bowl 50. In the context of the organizational changes mentioned above, spring of 2020 It quickly became an ideal time to cut ties.

Newton surely yearned for an extension (he publicly requested "a small compromise,quot; in an NSFW Instagram video a few weeks ago) and the Panthers were unwilling to add years and dollars to the contract of a 30-year-old quarterback whose last two seasons he they were clouded by injuries (more on them later), especially when they transitioned to a new offense.

By releasing Newton, Carolina saved $ 19.1 million in salary space and assumed a ceiling cap of just $ 2 million by 2020. Such savings are ideal for a franchise looking to rebuild its roster, but they became vital when the Panthers signed on to Bridgewater.

The Bridgewater firm comes in with a maximum number of $ 14 million for 2020, so with Newton included, the Panthers would have had $ 35.1 million on the books for a pair of quarterbacks, one of which was not in the plans for the future. Carolina simply could not carry both contracts at the same time.

Because the Panthers had decided they were going to part ways with Newton, ideally they would have received some compensation from another team rather than a direct pitch. That scenario finally proved impossible.

The Panthers couldn't trade Cam Newton

Carolina couldn't find a team willing to trade for Newton for two reasons: the quarterback's health issues that contributed to the Panthers' decision to part ways with him in the first place, and the surprising lack of a market for a quarterback. starting field in 2020.

Although the Panthers have noted (probably strategically) that Newton will be ready for training camp, if not sooner, the quarterback is still recovering from foot surgery after a Lisfranc injury limited his 2019 season to just two games. According to The Athletic, the teams have also expressed concern about the shoulder injury that impacted Newton's 2018 season and also resulted in surgery.

Changing a player who is technically injured is quite difficult in a typical year. With the coronavirus pandemic banning NFL teams from performing physical examinations on acquired players, 2020 is far from a typical year. Teams cannot verify Newton's health status with their own assessments.

As for the busy quarterbacks market during NFL free agency, it only compounded the problems for the Panthers when they were looking for a business partner.

When we unveiled the non-ideal settings for Panthers for Newton last month, we included the Titans, Chargers, Buccaneers and Patriots. The Titans then re-signed Ryan Tannehill for a long-term deal. The Chargers reportedly decided they would not chase a quarterback in free agency or in an exchange, and they stayed with Tyrod Taylor (and probably a high team).

The Buccaneers signed Tom Brady. The Patriots, even after losing Brady, opted for a move as aggressive as trading for Newton.

According to reports, even the Redskins, Rivera team coaches and a sensible landing spot for Newton have decided to take a wait-and-see approach. Washington has a promising sophomore passer at Dwayne Haskins and multiple options with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Now, in theory, Newton could land with either team as an unrestricted free agent.

The open market for Newton will probably be as limited as the commercial market was if he wants to land with a new team like his starting quarterback. A good bet, however, given how messy his breakup with the Panthers was – don't be surprised if Carolina's list of 2020 opponents is a factor in Newton's next move.