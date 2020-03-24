Where will Cam Newton sign in 2020? Ranking their 6 best landing spots in NFL free agency

%MINIFYHTML0c2c21de9529fd4fe638ce795cef550c11% %MINIFYHTML0c2c21de9529fd4fe638ce795cef550c12%

Cam Newton finally got his release from the Panthers on Monday, making the 2011 No. 1 overall pick a free-agent quarterback for the first time in his NFL career.

As Carolina moves forward with Teddy Bridgewater, former XFL star PJ Walker and 2019 third-round pick Will Grier, Newton enters NFL free agency at the point where many teams, like the Panthers, have signed or traded his veteran QB options in 2020.

It remains a clear favorite as a landing place for Newton due to its great familiarity. Otherwise, it is now a sea of ​​distant shots, especially with the Bears out of the mix after dealing with Nick Foles. Here are the best remaining tweaks for Newton in free agency.

Cam Newton and Ron Rivera in Super Bowl 50



1. Washington Redskins

Why would they sign Newton: Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is there, along with offensive coordinator Scott Turner, promoted from quarterback coach to Carolina. The Redskins only traded a fifth-round pick to the Panthers for former Newton backup and 2019 lead backup Kyle Allen.

Dwayne Haskins are not selling out in the first round of 2019 and want to keep their starting options open. Newton would have no problem joining and leading a team with Rivera, his only NFL coach so far. He would also easily fit into the plan after spending two years with Scott and Norv Turner.

Why would they not sign Newton: They could be happy that Allen competes and pushes Haskins and is the conduit for Rivera's training style and Turner's coordination.

IYER: Why does the Redskins' rumored interest in Cam Newton make sense?

2. Miami Dolphins

Why would they sign Newton: The rebuilding Dolphins may be looking for an improvement in bridge quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and Newton could also be a long-term solution (rather than a rookie) for them if he is healthy and plays well on Chan Gailey's offense. .

Why would they not sign Newton: They have a clear chance for a top quarterback prospect in the 2020 NFL draft, whether it's Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or Justin Herbert of Oregon, plus there's a small chance they could trade for Joe Burrow of LSU. Fitzpatrick also played well down the stretch to help them reach 5-11 and has another year left with a cheap deal.

3. New England Patriots

Why would they sign Newton: This would be simply because of the fact that without Tom Brady, his two best quarterbacks are his two best former backups, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. If he's healthy, due to his running ability and QB's past level of successful MVP, he potentially carries a huge advantage for them than fellow NFC free agent South Jameis Winston.

Why would they not sign Newton: The Patriots could be happy recruiting a top rookie at No. 23 overall or Day 2. They might also be fine waiting for a lesser-care-type option, like Andy Dalton of the Bengals, when he's available on an exchange. With the nature of this contactless offseason, the Patriots' tough offense could be a crash course for Cam, in addition to concerns about the durability of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. Another great reason for not is that they also have only $ 3 million in salary left.

BENDER: Why is Cam Newton the Patriots' best choice to replace Tom Brady?

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Why would they sign Newton: They are the last team possibly looking for a veteran contingency, given that sophomore Gardner Minshew is at the top of the depth chart after the Foles trade, with only former Steeler Joshua Dobbs behind him. Newton, if his big arm and legs are still a factor, he can fit in well with the underrated body's body and strong racing game with Leonard Fournett. They represent an opportunity for you to stay in the southeast, close to your Georgia home.

Why would they not sign Newton: They've just come out of a high-risk, high-reward free agency raid on Foles and may want to open up to take advantage of the position early in the 2020 draft. They could also just roll with Minshew, feeling he can only build on the unexpectedly good game of the last year.

5. Denver Broncos

Why would they sign Newton: John Elway has always admired the skillset of the athletic NFL MVP. They also don't have a veteran contingency behind their sophomore quarterback Drew Lock after Joe Flacco's pitch, as their current backups are Jeff Driskel (signed by the Lions) and Brett Rypien.

Why would they not sign Newton: They really like Lock and should want to instill full confidence in him as the starter. They have also been burned repeatedly while trying to go the unstable, recycled and quite expensive bridge QB route, most recently by Flacco. Newton would represent a reversal of that for Elway.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Why would they sign Newton: They didn't stick with Philip Rivers and they may want to consider an update on who their veteran starter Tyrod Taylor would be. Newton's skill set and mindset can also work well under offensive head coach Anthony Lynn.

Why would they not sign Newton: Put them in the same boat as the Dolphins, only on the left shore. Taylor, exactly like Fitzpatrick, is in the final year of a two-year, $ 11 million contract to serve as a converted cheap backup bridge. Like Miami, Los Angeles is in a good position to recruit a first-round QB, like Tagovailoa or Herbert. It seems that both the Chargers and Dolphins are more committed to the rookie franchise route now.