What you need to know about emergency child care centers

After ordering everything Early childhood education programs across the state closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Charlie Baker released an eightlist of pages Monday details which emergency child care programs have been approved to remain open, giving frontline children priority access to child care.

Baker described who is considered essential to combat the pandemic in a statement, saying that priority would be given "health workers, essential state and human services workers, COVID-19 health workers, supermarket employees, emergency response personnel, law enforcement officers, transportation and infrastructure workers, sanitation workers, families involved in DCF and families living in shelters. "

Executive Office of Education director of communications Colleen Quinn told Boston.com in an email that the department is currently working to realign its policies to coincide with Monday's executive order, which closed all nonessential businesses. and better defined who qualifies as an essential worker.

This week, I ordered the closure of all early childhood education programs, but we recognize that healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees and others on the front lines need access to child care. Today, we publish a list of emergency programs: 🔗: https://t.co/dpkIH4Uv3B pic.twitter.com/9dRUp4uLHH – Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 21, 2020

While emergency programs are now available, Baker urged families to exhaust all other options before leaving their children, noting how non-group care is safer.

The community is paying for exempt care programs, according to the Baker publication, and each program must follow strict guidelines as recommended by CDC and the Department of Public Health.

"Many of these guidelines are still under development and will be communicated to all health boards once finalized," the statement read.

On Friday, the DPH and Massachusetts Department of Early Care and Education (EEC) released a draft version of its health and safety protocol, which all exempt emergency care centers must follow.

The draft provides a checklist to determine whether or not a facility meets your requirements, and an illustrated sheet on how to wash your hands.

It also states that children in programs will be asked to practice social distancing and to frequently wash their hands. Staff members should check their temperatures every day before work and it is recommended that they also check children's temperatures.

Staff are asked not to reuse the clothing they worked in until it is washed in the warmest possible temperature.

The EEC also stated that emergency child care workers will receive a priority COVID-19 test if they experience any symptoms.

Emergency programs are currently licensed child care facilities or new programs near or within medical facilities, per Baker's order.

The EEC also reviewed the applications for each emergency child care program, conducting expedited background checks on teachers and other staff, before they were approved for service.

Parents who are unsure whether or not they qualify for free child care services can refer to the enrollment process flow chart found here.

Any parent who needs access to a local emergency care center can complete this form and take it with them when they leave their children.

