What will $ 1,400 bring you? – Up News Info Detroit

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to searching for apartment rentals in Detroit if you have up to $ 1,400 / month allocated for your rent.

Read on to see the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

2905 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Priced at $ 1,345 / mo, this 534-square-foot studio is located at 2905 W. Grand Blvd.

The unit offers a dishwasher, in unit laundry, hardwood floors and walk in closet. The building has a secure entrance. Pet lovers are in luck – this rental is dog and cat friendly. Prepare for a $ 150 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly to those on foot, is very manageable by bike, and has some transit options.

643 Josephine St. (Alden Park)

Then, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 643 Josephine St. It is listed at $ 1,350 / mo for its 1,100 square feet.

The unit has a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

From Walk Walk ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, bikeable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Here's an 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4707 Third St. that costs $ 1,375 / mo.

In the apartment, you will see hardwood floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to construction services, expect assigned parking and secure entry. Good news for animal lovers – this rental is suitable for cats and dogs. Expect a $ 200 non-refundable cat fee and $ 300 non-refundable dog fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, excellent for biking, and has good transit options.

250 Riverfront Drive

Then take a look at this 751 square foot one bedroom, one bathroom apartment located at 250 Riverfront Drive. It is listed for $ 1,384 / month.

The building has a secure entrance, a pool and garage parking. In the unit, you will see a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck – this rental is dog and cat friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very manageable and has excellent traffic.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Located at 3670 Chrysler Drive, here is a 1,391-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment priced at $ 1,400 / mo.

In the apartment, you will find a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management and a resident lounge. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

By Walk Walk ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, quite manageable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

