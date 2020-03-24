What Devin and Jason McCourty endorse Jarrett Stidham as Tom Brady's replacement

%MINIFYHTML4d65da3424c84b528ae44e3dc356e61411% %MINIFYHTML4d65da3424c84b528ae44e3dc356e61412%

Devin and Jason McCourty have faith in Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The brothers spoke about Stidham and the situation of the team's quarterback in the last episode of their podcast, "Double Coverage," saying the Auburn youth strengthened last season as the scout team's quarterback against the defense of New England.

"We try to get it out as much as we can in practice," Devin said. "I'm trying to make sure the young quarterback's game is ready when he comes out."

Devin highlighted Stidham's balance, particularly his ability to juggle coach Bill Belichick's instructions and constant defense chats. As the scout team's quarterback in practice, Stidham would pose as the opponent's starting quarterback for New England's initial defense. "It wasn't easy," says Devin.

"For me, the best thing for (Stidham) was that he had to go against our defense every week," Devin said. "Tthere were weeks when it was just about right. And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because (he) ate us up in pregame practice, and I think he put more pressure on us. So I really admire how hard he works. "

Devin also called Stidham "a really good guy,quot; off the field. Stidham, 23, married his wife Kennedy before the season began last year.

"Young boy, but very mature," said Devin. "He does all good things. I think the Stidhams will be in New England for a long time. "

Last season, Stidham saw action in three regular-season games and went 2-for-4 for 14 yards and an interception. With Tom Brady leaving, Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler are the three quarterbacks in the New England depth chart going forward.

Both Devin and Jason believe that Hoyer's recent signing will benefit the team, and Stidham.

"He has a veteran presence, man," said Devin of Hoyer, who will turn 35 in October. "He has played on several teams. He knows our offense very well. I think he will bring experience and knowledge. If he has to go out there and play, he will compete at a high level, or if he is training young quarterbacks, I think he is a guy who it will be very necessary in our wardrobe. "