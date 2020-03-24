What a thrill: watch the cast of the Beverly Hills troop now

%MINIFYHTML0ad1fdf86c964a1818bd31f55d85937511% %MINIFYHTML0ad1fdf86c964a1818bd31f55d85937512%

Gale Adler / Fries / Avanti / Weintraub / Kobal / Shutterstock / Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

That's Gugino as Chica, the daughter of well-intentioned but sometimes negligent international jet-setters, who blows out the candles on a lasagna cake when Phyllis and Rosa prepare a birthday celebration for her.

Gugino has been working ever since, with movie highlights including Son in law, Miguel, the Spy kids movies and Sin CityAs well as an endless stream of television work, most recently on Netflix The Hill House Chase, Cinemax & # 39; s Jett and the spectrum Manhunt: deadly games.

She has been in a relationship since the 1990s with the filmmaker Sebastián Gutiérrez, who created it Jett, in which he plays a first-rate thief who, recently released from prison, returns to life.

"He wrote nine hours in specs, for free," Gugino said in Today in 2019, describing the four-year labor of love that Jett it was for both of us. "… And we waited a long time to do it the way we wanted, without knowing we were going to do it."

"I don't think there is a magic bullet (to work well with your partner), but I will only say, with us, the good thing is that we are good at different things and, therefore, it is a good balance … And you have confidence. I think it's great for creativity. "