WGA Postpones Negotiations for New Film and Television Contract Amid Coronavirus Closure – Deadline

Negotiations scheduled to begin today for a new WGA film and television deal have been postponed due to the closure of the industry's coronavirus.

The guild's Alliance of Film and Television Producers and management have been talking about when and how they can move forward, despite film and television production having stopped and movie theaters being closed across the country. The guild's current contract expires on May 1, but it will likely extend until after the pandemic subsides.

If they decide to continue the talks in the near future, it will almost certainly have to be done remotely; The WGA bargaining committee has 36 members, and management generally brings dozens of lawyers and business and labor relations executives to the negotiating table. In the past, everyone used to gather in a room at the AMPTP offices in Sherman Oaks, but social distancing will prohibit this.

The DGA, which often sets the bargaining pattern that AMPTP expects other guilds to follow, struck a deal for a new pact on March 5, but the fortune of the industry has changed so dramatically since then that the pattern of DGA may not be very important. use in these conversations, or in SAG-AFTRA, whose contract expires on June 30.

Last month, there was much talk of a writers' strike, especially after the guild announced that one of their lawsuits would have dragged studios into their nearly a year-long battle with top talent agencies by banning companies from doing business. with agencies without voting rights. such as WME, CAA, UTA and ICM Partners. The AMPTP told the WGA a year ago that that would not fly, saying it would pose "a substantial risk of liability for an antitrust violation."

In any case, the threat of a strike doesn't carry much weight now that the industry is closed for the foreseeable future.