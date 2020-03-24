Wayne State University student tests positive, moved to a quarantined residential hallway – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Wayne State University confirms that a student on their campus has COVID-19.

The university says the student was staying at the Anthony Wayne Drive apartments.

They are currently working to move them to Atchison Hall, where they have a designated quarantine area.

Authorities say they are analyzing anyone who may have come into contact with the student.

It is not known how the student could have contracted the virus.

