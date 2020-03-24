[WATCH] Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert keep house fires burning late at night – Deadline

Trevor Noah updated viewers on the coronavirus situation in his The daily show of social distance Monday.

He joked that there is "some good news" for anyone stressed out about running out of toilet paper. "There is a new online toilet paper calculator that will help people determine how long their supply will last so they can stop hoarding, because right now people have bought so much toilet paper that they could probably pass it on as they please," he advised. .

Noah also noted that the Tokyo Olympics were finally postponed, but not everyone has received the cancellation message. "Tom and Linda are going to go ahead with their game night as planned," he complained. "I thought it had come out of that, but now they want me to do it on Skype, incredible." How do you play game night on Skype? … Just cancel Tom and Linda, just cancel! ”

He also criticized the Senate Republicans' $ 500 billion bribery fund as part of a $ 2 billion aid package that is locked up in Congress. "You realize that Trump could basically choose which business he wants to survive and which businesses he wants to end as his business," Noah joked. "Basically, any company that has publicly opposed Trump, or that makes vegetables, could be screwed."

You can see his full monologue above.

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers reached viewers with a new Closer look segment of your hallway. "It may be strange to do it from a hallway, but at least I don't do it from a public beach!" Meyers joked, sarcastically referring to those who ignored the patterns of social estrangement and flocked to beaches and other public places. "Let me be clear. I'm not saying people are dumb for going to the beach during a pandemic, which they are. I'm saying you're dumb for going to the beach, period."

Late show Host Stephen Colbert thought it might be a good time for viewers to revisit some childhood skills they have to trust during the coronavirus crisis. In a digital segment titled "Trying to Remember Things You Knew How to Do When You Were Younger and Now You Have Time Because You Are Trapped at Home," Colbert changed the inner tube of his bike.

Y Tonight's showJimmy Fallon spoke about the latest coronavirus updates on his At Home Edition.