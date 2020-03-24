Watch the cast of the challenge Discover their terrifying new bunker

Their Total madness when The challenge returns for its 35th season and E! News has its exclusive preview on the season premiere of the MTV show.

In the next video, the cast of The challenge: total madness You can see their new concerts. Gone are the jungle houses, spacious mansions, and luxurious pools. Instead, the cast is living in a bunker. They are totally isolated.

"For the first time, we are living in a bomb shelter." Johnny "Bananas,quot; Devenanziohe says in the exclusive look below. "This place is scary."

The clip features the cast seeing their new digs for the first time. Her reactions range from "What the hell?" to "Good God!" and "Wow, buddy. We're in a bunker!" The luxuries of yesteryear Challenge the houses are nowhere to be seen.