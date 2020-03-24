Watch the cast of the challenge Discover their terrifying new bunker

Their Total madness when The challenge returns for its 35th season and E! News has its exclusive preview on the season premiere of the MTV show.
In the next video, the cast of The challenge: total madness You can see their new concerts. Gone are the jungle houses, spacious mansions, and luxurious pools. Instead, the cast is living in a bunker. They are totally isolated.
"For the first time, we are living in a bomb shelter." Johnny "Bananas,quot; Devenanziohe says in the exclusive look below. "This place is scary."
The clip features the cast seeing their new digs for the first time. Her reactions range from "What the hell?" to "Good God!" and "Wow, buddy. We're in a bunker!" The luxuries of yesteryear Challenge the houses are nowhere to be seen.
"I'm in this type of dungeon. I wonder: where's the hot tub? Where's the mimosas? Where the hell is the sun?" Mattie Breaux He says.
It's safe to say that everyone is incredulous about their new base of operations. "Surely this is not,quot; Melissa reeves He says. "There are no windows. There is almost no air. There is no closet space. I have entered prison!"
They have a blanket, toilet paper, and a bar of soap that seems to have seen better days.
While touring the house, the cast finds what appears to be a living room (sofas and some games?), A war room full of screens, and many hallways. However, there is a kitchen, gym, small pool, and a few other luxuries for the cast to use as they compete against each other.
Meet the cast below.
The challenge: total madness opens on Wednesday, April 1 with a 90-minute episode on MTV.
