Watch Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron play Spin the Bottle

Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron Continue to tease fans about the state of your relationship.
The reality stars, who sparked an affair during Hannah's season of High school In 2019, they have been fueling rumors of reconciliation in recent weeks. On Monday night, the celebrity duo had a game night with friends in Florida, Tyler's home state, where they spent time together amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Hannah, Tyler, and their friends even called themselves "Quarantine Team."
During Monday night's game night, Hannah and Tyler, who was second in Hannah & # 39; s Bachelorette party season – played a game of "musical chairs,quot; as well as "spin the bottle,quot;.
"Alright, the moment we've all been waiting for … a little 'bottle twist' with Hannah Brown!" Tyler says in a new video posted on TikTok. "Very well, nothing happens here."
After the camera hilariously looks at the anxious faces of Tyler and Hannah, we see the bottle land in the direction of Tyler's friend.
The fledgling model captioned the video, "Kinda twists the bottle with @hannahkbrown and @brownbearvisuals sadly …"
As for Tyler and Hannah's relationship, a source recently told E! News, "There is a definite chemistry between Hannah and Tyler, but they are not dating."
"Both have expressed that they are not in a position to leave at the moment, but they care for each other," the source continued. "They've both been through a lot recently and are supporting each other."
Hannah has been there to support Tyler after her mother's sudden death, Andrea Cameron.
"Tyler has definitely leaned on Hannah and it feels very comforting to have her around," the source shared with E! News. "Hannah gets along well with Tyler's family and friends and everyone loves her."
For the past week, Hannah and Tyler have been documenting their time with friends in Florida on social media, including daily workouts together.
%MINIFYHTMLfe19344d8402105c1f16814b5d4f876e17%