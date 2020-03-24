Watch Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron play Spin the Bottle

Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron Continue to tease fans about the state of your relationship.

The reality stars, who sparked an affair during Hannah's season of High school In 2019, they have been fueling rumors of reconciliation in recent weeks. On Monday night, the celebrity duo had a game night with friends in Florida, Tyler's home state, where they spent time together amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Hannah, Tyler, and their friends even called themselves "Quarantine Team."

During Monday night's game night, Hannah and Tyler, who was second in Hannah & # 39; s Bachelorette party season – played a game of "musical chairs,quot; as well as "spin the bottle,quot;.

"Alright, the moment we've all been waiting for … a little 'bottle twist' with Hannah Brown!" Tyler says in a new video posted on TikTok. "Very well, nothing happens here."

After the camera hilariously looks at the anxious faces of Tyler and Hannah, we see the bottle land in the direction of Tyler's friend.

The fledgling model captioned the video, "Kinda twists the bottle with @hannahkbrown and @brownbearvisuals sadly …"