Voice The Voice ’tops‘ American Idol ’in Monday ratings; Clim The Good Doctor ’rises – Deadline

NBC won Monday in primetime ratings with The voice leading the charge. The reality singing competition accelerated from last week, but still scored 1.7 in adult demographics of 18-49 and 9.50 million viewers. It was a healthy start Manifest (0.8, 4.38M), which held steady, on par with the show's season premiere.

ABC's own reality singing contest American idol (1.4, 6.98M) did not outperform its slot competitor The voice, although it grew two tenths from last week. The network aired the first part of a two-part season finale of The good doctor (1.1., 6.78M), it was active since its last new episode.

In fox 9-1-1 (1.3, 6.94M) saw a slight slip, while Prodigal son (0.8, 3.60M) rose compared to the previous week. CBS took a break at night, broadcasting replays.

The CW saw growth in the latest new episode of Supernatural (0.3, 1.07M), as the final season of the long-running and highly popular science fiction series has temporarily closed production due to the coronavirus. Completing the CW night was Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 850,000) that was stable.