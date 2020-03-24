Virtual trips in the era of the pandemic

%MINIFYHTML80547ba768b4a2f8c9f19a4a1c7035f211% %MINIFYHTML80547ba768b4a2f8c9f19a4a1c7035f212%

There is something tempting about being there but not being there, about being everywhere and nowhere at the same time. Geospatial distance leaves us wanting, hungry for more. I'm in love with the failure of these human landscapes, the way people's legs sometimes separate from their bodies, the way everyone's faces fade, as if they no longer exist (sometimes they no longer exist) . This is our world, but it is not our world.

In 2015, London-based publisher Visual Editions approached me to make a digital book for their "Editions At Play,quot; series. The idea was to make a "book,quot; that could only be read on a smartphone. With the help of Google Creative Lab coding in Australia, I composed "Ins and Outs," a short story told through Google Street View, about a love-sick man who holds a key that could open any door in the world. The story, like Street View itself, has no end.

But I will also be the first to tell you that Google Street View does not replace reality. Traveling in the real world is about contact: body contact, superficial contact, contact with new foods, with new waters, new smells, new light, new languages. It is strange that at this moment in time, surrounded by the invisible threat of infection, we are supposed to be denying all contact, withdrawing, barricading our bodies from the world.

So, what to do? When we cannot travel ourselves, when we cannot lay our hands there, how can we virtually recreate that sense of wonder and discovery?

Part of the answer, perhaps, lies in the model of the travel writer working with the big technology toolbox. What we often crave is a mind that is in one place, to follow a curious person as he processes a strange landscape, making discoveries, missteps, leaps of faith. And then, at a certain point, we want to take off and make our own vision, take our own wrong steps, take our own leaps. As Camus once wrote: "One recognizes his course by discovering the paths that lead him astray."

There are some models for such an immersive and curated exploration, such as the now defunct "Night Walk,quot;, a hauntingly beautiful night tour of street art in Marseille, or the tragically divine "Welcome to Pine Point,quot;, an "interactive documentary,quot; about a mining community in the Northwest Territories of Canada that lasted long enough for its inhabitants to form a world of memories about the place. These are wonderful pieces of art online, but they are not the same as true travel.

Recently, with the advent of available virtual reality headsets that don't make you puke everywhere, there has been an explosion in virtual reality travel apps. Google Earth VR has its own version, while others claim to take it to the Grand Canyon or swim with sharks. Not to diminish the educational value of some of these experiences, but tying a contraption to the head still seems like a form of withdrawal, not a form of contact. I still prefer meditative videos of people just walking around the cities. As this field grows, perhaps we will see more examples of beautiful healing that still leave us room to stray from the path.