Verizon to Give Subscribers 15GB of Free Data During Coronavirus Outbreak – BGR

As the new coronavirus pandemic continues, Verizon announced a plan to give subscribers 15GB of additional data for free.

The free 15GB allotment will take effect today and end on April 30.

Verizon also said it is waiving surplus charges and will not cancel people for nonpayment.

With the coronavirus forcing millions of Americans to go into blocking mode, the last thing anyone needs to worry about is how close they are to exceeding their assigned mobile data during the month. This is a particularly pressing issue given that mobile data usage is likely to be at its peak these days as the number of quarantined Americans increases with each passing week.

However, the good news is that Verizon today announced some initiatives designed to alleviate that concern. In a recently released press release, Verizon said it is waiving surplus charges for residential and small business wireless customers whose financial situation has been adversely affected by the coronavirus.

In addition, Verizon announced new data plans for low-income households, while noting that it is adding 15 GB of 4G LTE data to existing plans for consumers and small businesses. Even better, Verizon is automatically adding the extra 15GB of data instead of forcing users to complete a confusing registration process.

The additional 15 GB of data will be at stake from March 25 to April 30. Notably, the additional data will also be available to new Verizon customers.

"We understand the difficulties many of our customers face, and we are doing our part to ensure they have broadband Internet connectivity during this unprecedented time," said Ronan Dunne of Verizon. "With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having reliable and affordable internet access is more important than ever."

In addition, Verizon also said that it is temporarily waiving late fees and that it will not cut service for people who are currently behind on their monthly payments.

Verizon's press release provides additional information on its new Internet option for low-income families:

To assist families during this time of need, Verizon today announced plans for a discount program on Fios broadband plans for qualified low-income new customers and two months exempt from service charges for current Verizon customers. that are part of the Lifeline discount program. … To assist existing Lifeline customers, Verizon will waive the next two billing cycles for Lifeline-qualified domestic service charges, both domestic broadband and home voice. To be eligible, you must have a Lifeline discount on a home voice or broadband service line beginning March 20, 2020. Additionally, on April 3, we will make a new broadband discount program available to new Fios Internet customers who qualify through the Lifeline program. Customers can select any Verizon Fios speed in our Mix & Match plans and receive a discount of $ 20 per month. That means new customers can get the Fios Home Internet 200 / 200Mbps service for just $ 19.99 / mo, with Disney + with us for one year and the first two months of their waived router rental charge. Customers will also qualify for any additional promotions available to new Fios Home Internet subscribers. As part of this new program, new eligible customers can receive:

$ 20 discount on any Fios Home Internet Mix & Match plan, as reflected below with the discounts applied: 200/200 Mbps for $ 19.99 / month 400/400 Mbps for $ 39.99 / month Gigabit connection for $ 59.99 / month (includes Fios router)

Router rental fee does not apply for 60 days as part of Verizon's COVID-19 response (customers can also choose to purchase or bring their own router).

One year of Disney + in us.

Any additional offers on the market for new Fios customers at the time of purchase, including gift cards, content or equipment.

Mobile + Home Rewards Benefits: Customers with Verizon mobile postpaid service can enroll through Verizon Up for additional benefits and discounts.

All told, it's nice to see Verizon, and other companies, helping consumers in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

