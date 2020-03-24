Verdict for John Reid lawsuit against Netflix and Ava DuVernay revealed

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Netflix was going to go to court again for one of their shows. BET recently reported that Ava DuVernay, the creator of When they see usand Netflix, the company that helped produce and distribute the project, have rejected the lawsuit against them, arguing that they misrepresented the controversial Central Park 5 case.

In addition to Linda Fairstein's lawsuit against the broadcast giants, a former police officer also filed a lawsuit against the company.

John E. Reid, the plaintiff in the court case, was once a police officer who rose to fame for his "Reid-style,quot; interrogation technique. John taught the tactic to other police officers across the country. He claimed that When They See Us underestimated him and his technique in the process.

A judge, however, disagreed with the claim. United States District Court Judge Manish Shah said Monday, March 23, that Reid's complaint was "dismissed," due to First Amendment protection from "non-factual assertions."

The deadline was the first to report the news. As noted above, Linda Fairstein, the former prosecutor in the Central Park 5 case, children accused of raping and beating a woman in New York's Central Park, filed a lawsuit against Netflix for representing her as a racist. virulent

Additionally, Linda Fairstein accused Netflix and Ava DuVernay of representing her in a way that was not consistent with reality. Viewers of the popular Netflix show know it was based on four black youths who were sent to juvenile detention centers and one to prison.

However, in 2002, evidence of their innocence was revealed and they were subsequently exonerated for their crimes. New York City paid $ 41 million in 2014 for her wrongful conviction.

Ad

Netflix has repeatedly found itself in lawsuits in recent years, including its lawsuit against Andrew Colborn, the detective who claimed Making a murderer falsified evidence of sensationalism. Colborn argued that the series tarnished his reputation and nearly ruined his life.



Post views:

3